Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder (right) spoke during the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) Candidate Forum held on Sunday, March 6 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School. The forum will be re-broadcast on KSUN up until the April 5 election and on-demand online at ksun.tv.
Sun Prairie residents will have some important decisions to make when they head to the polls on April 5. And the Sun Prairie Media Center is offering extensive programming to help residents make those decisions.
On March 18 SPASD School Board candidates Stephen Elmer, Lisa Goldsberry, Latoya Holiday, Diana McFarland, and Steve Schroeder recorded a “Talk of the Town” forum at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building's City Council Chambers. The five candidates are vying for three available seats. The forum is currently airing on KSUN (channels 983 on Spectrum cable or 13 and 1013 on TDS Cable) or on-demand at ksun.tv.
The March 18 forum follows candidate programming already recorded:
• On Sunday, March 6, the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition sponsored a candidate forum at the Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center that included candidates for SPASD School Board, City of Sun Prairie city council, and the Dane County Board.
• District 4 challengers Russ Wied and David Virgell recorded a forum at the Sun Prairie Media Center on March 4. Wied and Virgell are vying for the seat left open by departing City Council Alder Mary Polenske.
• Dane County Board candidate Brenda Yang, who is running unopposed for the District 19 board seat, conducted an interview at the SPMC.
All candidate programming is being broadcast on KSUN and is available for on-demand viewing through the SPMC’s Sun Prairie Media Center app, on sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun, and through the Media Center’s Roku and Apple TV channels.
For air dates and times when all candidate programming will be seen on KSUN, please check the schedule on page A5 in the March 25 issue of the Sun Prairie Star or online at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-schedule/.
In addition, there are several interviews with candidates that have been conducted for 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio with hosts Bill Baker and Andy Schoenherr.