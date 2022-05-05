Proclamations galore joined Transportation Alternative Program grants, poppies, city employee honors and even Department of Natural Resources Principal Forgiven Financial Assistance on the Sun Prairie City Council’s Tuesday, May 3 agenda.
Mayor Paul Esser read or presented six proclamations during the meeting, and read the names of city employees celebrating years of service.
Employees whose names were read, and their years of service, included:
35 Years — Richard Vernig, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
30 Years — Jan Holmes, Library; Joseph Seltzner, Parks Rec Forestry.
25 Years — Jill Koll, Police; James Smith, Police; Bill Koepsel, Parks Seasonal Employee.
20 Years — Scott Kugler, Community Development Director; Charles Vorpahl, Wastewater Treatment Plant; Nicole Vedvik, Police.
15 Years — Jeffery Bedner, Public Works; David Hall, Police; Lori Pribbenow, Library; Christopher Dauck, Police.
10 Years — Joshua Hameister, Police; Brian Flannery, Director of Building Inspection; Aaron Oppenheimer, City Administrator.
Five Years — Colleen Burke, Economic Development/BID Manager; Cameron Tetzlaff, Stormwater; Dustin Weber EMS; Craig Degler, Stormwater; Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services; Randy Humphrey, Police; Dylan Kahl, Police; Elena Hilby, City Clerk; Frederick Garcia, Police; Madison Werschem, Library; Andrew Richel, Public Works; Hayley Steele, Police; Jamison Larson, Public Works; Tyler Hetrick, Police; Erin Williams Hart, Library; Amy Larson, Library; Kristin Grissom, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry; Scott Krueger, Assessing; Nicole Beattie, Library.
Employees who attended the May 3 council meeting also circulated the council dais and shook hands with alders and city officials after the mayor read the service awards item on the agenda.
Among the proclamations the mayor presented was a proclamation to the Sun Prairie Moves group in honor of Bike Week. Peter Dettmer from Sun Prairie Moves outlined upcoming activities for Bike Month, including Bike to Work Day (see the entire presentation with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Esser also opened the presentations with members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 in Sun Prairie, who offered veteran-made poppies in exchange for donations.
Char Pulham from Unit 333 outlined the schedule for upcoming poppy distributions and their locations at Pick’n Save, Metro Market and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (watch the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com and watch all the proclamation presentations in the Videos portion of the Sun Prairie Star’s website). Pulham and others from Unit 333 circulated among alders, city staff and the audience to offer poppies in exchange for donations.
Bird Street Bike Path plan OK’dActing on a recommendation from the Committee of the Whole, alders accepted a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
TAP is a competitive statewide grant program which funds bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements, Safe Routes to School activities, and other multimodal transportation infrastructure and planning opportunities. TAP grants are a biennial opportunity to fund projects exceeding $300,000 at 80 percent, with a 20 percent local share.
The city submitted two TAP applications to WisDOT and the Greater Madison MPO, including the North Bird Street Multi-Purpose Path and RRFB Crossings.
The city has corresponded with the Town of Bristol regarding a need for improved bicycle/pedestrian connections along North Bird Street between neighborhoods in the town immediately north of Egre Road, to city amenities.
The project will construct a 1,300-foot shared-use path to connect the existing city off-road trail network to shared-use paths anticipated to be built through private development at the southeast quadrant of North Bird Street and Egre Road; as well as Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RFFBs) at the intersection of Egre Road and Longhorn Lane; and at the current path’s crossing of North Bird Street immediately north of Stonehaven Drive.
The Policy Board of the Greater Madison MPO approved this application for funding. Of the $363,000 total project cost, the city’s share is $7,000.
Another city trail project was recommended for funding by the MPO but was not funded by the TAP program.
According to City Engineering Supervisor Tom Veith, the Stone Quarry Road Multi-Purpose Path project follows the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to construct an approximately one-third of a mile shared-use path along the southern edge of Stone Quarry Road from the existing trail network at Columbus Street, to the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area.
The trail would improve access to the Wildlife Area for city residents and students at Patrick Marsh Middle School. Although not awarded through the MPO’s TAP allocation, the MPO Policy Board forwarded the application of this project to WisDOT for consideration among their statewide grant solicitation later this year, Veith said.
Alders approved the acceptance of the TAP allocation for the North Bird Street project.
DNR lateral plan approvedActing on a report and a request from Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund, alders approved DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Fund Lead Service Principal Forgiveness.
In a memo to the council, Wicklund wrote that the DNR is in the process of completing the Principal Forgiveness Assistance Agreement for $572,694 (100 lead and galvanized private-side service replacements) with the new Project Number of 5576-05.
As in 2021, the city council is required to create and approve a resolution authorizing execution of the DNR’s Principal Forgiveness Financial Assistance Agreement, to be signed by Mayor Esser and Elena Hilby.
Due to the large amount of funding being provided throughout the state, the DNR is still preparing Sun Prairie’s agreement. Because 2022 replacement work is currently underway, SPU sought the approval of the resolution prior to receipt of the agreement, which the DNR has indicated is acceptable.
“As a reminder, SPU now receives 100% of the lead lateral funding. As in 2021, we are currently working with homeowners and contractors to acquire replacement quotes, whereby 100% funding will be given for the completed work,” Wicklund wrote.
“This is particularly important on both Dewey and Grove streets where we want the lead and galvanized services replaced prior to the street reconstruction,” Wicklund added. “At the same time, we just approved a professional services agreement with MSA to create, bid, and assist in administration of a contract for the remainder of the service lateral replacements.”
Wicklund asked for the council to approve the resolution authorizing execution of the DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Fund Principal Forgiveness Financial Assistance Agreement.
Both District 1 Alders — Terry McIlroy and Steve Stocker — thanked Wicklund for his work to seek those funds from the DNR. McIlroy said it really means a lot to the community.
Alders approved the lead service principal forgiveness plan unanimously.