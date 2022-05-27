Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff vaccinated EMS Advisor Dr. Lohmeier. The Sun Prairie community is encouraged each year to join in recognizing the Sun Prairie EMS Department’s staff for their dedication and commitment during EMS Week.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie saluted Sun Prairie police, emergency medical service and fire personnel during “A Night of Heroes” each May. Members of the club posed with Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes (back row, left) and EMS Chief Brian Goff (center, back row) as well as Sgt. Josh Hameister during the 2021 event.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff (left) and Acting Sun Prairie Police Chief Brian Teasdale (right) listened as Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison made opening remarks at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St.
During the Aug. 27, 2019 Finance Committee meeting in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff spoke in favor of replacing city portable (handheld) and mobile (vehicle-based) emergency communications radios. Goff spoke about the need for city radio system compatibility and the ability for other city departments to be able to communicate with Dane County and other county fire and EMS units.
Sun Prairie Police Chief Pat Anhalt (right) joined Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff (left) and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison during a special event during the summer of 2018 at the Sun Prairie Public Library where the city’s emergency services were saluted and thanked by some of the area’s youngest residents.
Sun Prairie's first Emergency Medical Services Chief, Brian Goff, has resigned his position effective June 1.
During his tenure, Goff established strong partnerships with the Sun Prairie Area School District, the University of Wisconsin and other public safety agencies, which assisted in improving the city’s emergency preparedness, in addition to securing grant awards and providing training opportunities that expanded beyond public safety teams to include many other city departments and partners.
Goff was instrumental in bringing Narcan to the Sun Prairie Police Department, and invited the Sun Prairie Fire and Police department partners to join EMS in Safe Haven for Newborns training, providing a life-saving option for mothers in crisis.
Additional achievements include the important role he played in the remodeling of Station 2, placing a third ambulance in service during times of peak demand, establishing a new schedule and work week for paramedic staff, adopting an EMS Human Dignity Statement, and creating an EMS Fellowship program to provide a pathway into EMS for underrepresented persons to join the Sun Prairie EMS team.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Goff served as the city’s point person and implemented immediate and convenient access to testing and vaccinations and an EMS Outreach program which provides free assistance anyone who was affected by the pandemic.
Over the last year, Goff has been integral in efforts to implement service expansion into the Marshall Area EMS District. Alders recently approved an agreement to provide service to the village.
Goff was named the service's first chief after decades of having EMS Directors.
City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King said, "The city is appreciative of the hard work, dedication, and many accomplishments of Chief Goff during his time with the organization."
The city will immediately begin recruitment efforts to replace Goff, according to King.
"Chief Goff has been a dedicated public servant and his hard work, many accomplishments," King added, "and determination are greatly appreciated."