The City of Sun Prairie recently provided updates on these upcoming street projects: Joshua Circle pavement rehabilitation, Pheasant Run Street reconstruction, Barbara Street reconstruction and Jeanne Court pavement rehabilitation.
Updates from City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson include:
• Barbara Street reconstruction - Jeanne Court pavement rehabilitation — The contractor has indicated workers are currently planning to begin the project on May 12.
They will first pulverize the existing asphalt pavement, shape and roll it to use as the working surface for the underground utility work. Tree removals will also begin either the 12th or 13th of May. Underground utility work will begin May 17.
Their schedule has them finishing the project about July 26.
Should the schedule change, Christenson will put out additional email notices.
The contractor has not indicated if their sub-contractors will perform private work.
• Pheasant Run street reconstruction and Joshua Circle pavement rehabilitation — The contractor has indicated that the project will begin June 6th with traffic control and erosion control measures installed.
The existing asphalt pavement will be pulverized, shaped and rolled on June 7th to be used as the working surface for the underground utility work. Tree removals will be begin on June 8th and underground utility work to begin June 13. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1.
The contractor has not responded yet to whether or not their sub-contractor's will perform private work.