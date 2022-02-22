Trash & Recycling Collection Update
City of Sun Prairie

Due to the inclement weather conditions, Pellitteri Waste Systems -- the City of Sun Prairie's refuse and recyclable contractor -- will be closing on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

All residential trash and/or recycling routes will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Friday routes for Feb. 25 will be completed on Saturday, Feb. 26.

City residents with questions may call 608-257-4285 or email at info@pellitteri.com.

