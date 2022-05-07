Governor Tony Evers was endorsed by the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council while attending a tour of their Apprenticeship & Training Center.
Evers toured the DeForest training facility on Monday afternoon, May 2, before a press conference announcing the support.
“Governor Evers ran in 2018 on a platform to invest in education, make health care more affordable, and to fix the damn roads. And unlike many politicians, Governor Evers did what he said he was going to do,” said John Schmitt, President/Business Manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council.
“During his first term, Governor Evers made historic investments in our state’s infrastructure, including new revenue to the transportation budget to pay for road and bridge projects, as well as investments in the state’s capital budget for state building projects," Schmitt said. "This has put many hard-working Laborers to work and is a down payment for creating future jobs with good wages and benefits.”
“Governor Evers also got tax relief for our members by getting the bipartisan middle class tax cut passed. This will put more money on to the paychecks for the hard-working men and women of the Wisconsin Laborers,” concluded Schmitt.
“Rather than focusing on what divides us, I’m focused on doing the right thing for our state by creating more opportunities for folks to succeed which includes supporting workers — and it’s why I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Wisconsin Laborers,” said Evers. “Wisconsin is at its best when we connect the dots. Whether it’s supporting job training programs, strong public education systems, quality healthcare, good infrastructure, or high-speed internet, we need all of these pieces to move our state in the right direction.”
The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council is an affiliation of five Laborer local unions, representing nearly 9,000 construction craft laborers throughout Wisconsin. The Laborers are the most diverse trade in the construction industry servicing employers in transportation infrastructure, building, sewer and water, utility distribution, demolition, asbestos removal, and related sectors.