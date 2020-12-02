A 23-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged in federal court with a firearms charge.
Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Nov. 24 that two sealed indictments returned on Nov. 18 by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, have been unsealed.
Xavier Arthur of Sun Prairie is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on May 25, 2020, Arthur possessed a loaded 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition.
If convicted, Arthur faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey C. Stephan is handling the prosecution.
Police investigating suspect in firearms incident
Sun Prairie police have probable cause to arrest a male in connection with a Nov. 29 incident near The Rock, 920 W. Main St.
Officers responded to the area at 3:09 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
According to Konopacki, two brothers who had just departed from a party bus got into a disagreement in the parking lot at The Rock, when one of the males went to his truck, grabbed a firearm and fired two shots into his own vehicle.
Konopacki said police have probable cause to apprehend him for felon in possession of a firearm and negligent handling of a firearm as well as a probation hold. The male shooter’s probation agent was also notified.
Madison man cited for second OWI, arrested on felony bail jumping warrants
Officers who stopped a 32-year-old Madison man Nov. 29 for alleged operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) ended up arresting and jailing the man because of outstanding warrants.
Konopacki said police received a tip about a male driving erratically in the 2800 block of Innovation Way just after 10:01 p.m.
Police located the vehicle, stopped the driver and administered standardized field sobriety tests indicating the driver was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Upon completion of the investigation, Lucas Schwersinske of Madison was jailed on five counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and second offense operating while under the influence. Police also conducted a blood draw, Konopacki said.
Officer cites Madison woman after witnessing her drive wrong way
A Sun Prairie police officer cited a 26-year—old Madison female after observing her operate her motor vehicle in the wrong lane on West Main Street on Friday, Nov. 27.
Konopacki said the officer watched the female driver operate her vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Main Street, then pull into the parking lot at The Rock Sports Bar & Grill, 920 W. Main St., at 11:51 p.m. The officer then conducted a traffic stop and administered standardized field sobriety tests.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Lakera Dubois, age 26, of Madison for second offense OWI and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Police did a blood draw before releasing Dubois to a responsible party, according to Konopacki.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.