On Wednesday March 30, 2022 Dane County Emergency Management will be hosting free severe weather spotter training at Madison College.
The National Weather Service Milwaukee Sullivan Office will be leading the training free of charge and without registration required for the in-person training.
The March 30th training lasts approximately two hours and will be offered at both 1 and 6:30 p.m. in Room D1630 (Café Annex) of Madison College’s Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison.
Free parking is available in the visitor section of the parking lot on the northwest corner of Anderson and Wright Streets. A parking map and information can be found at: https://students.madisoncollege.edu/parking.
Following the severe weather Dane County suffered on Saturday March 5, these classes can educate people on severe weather and provide information on how people can make themselves and their neighbors safer before severe weather strikes.
The National Weather Service Milwaukee Sullivan Office is also offering this training via webinar at 1 p.m. on Friday April 8, 2022. You must register to attend the webinar. More information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.
Emergency Management Director Charles A. Tubbs Sr. said the training will help attendees understand the impacts of severe weather.
“This training is critical due to the increasing concerns with severe weather,” Tubbs added. “Knowing more about what is happening in the skies and where to find accurate information can increase you and your loved one’s safety.”