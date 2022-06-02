Sun Prairie police arrested a suicidal subject on May 31, according to Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
In a press release, Lingle said at 1 p.m., SPPD officers were called to the area of Pleasant Street and Harmony Street for a report of an armed suicidal subject inside a residence. The subject had been armed with a handgun.
Available officers responded to the area to limit traffic and ensure safety to the public. Officers were able to contact the subject who was safely taken into custody.
Lingle said no criminal charges have been issued for this incident and all streets were reopened in the area.
Assistance was also provided by Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said the suspect remained at the hospital most of the remainder of the day on May 31, but was released with a safety plan.
Jail graduates applaudedA total of 11 men and women were able to use the situation to better themselves by earning their high school diploma from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.
Elise Schaffer, Public Information Officer for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, said Metro High, located in the Dane County Jail, is part of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Schaffer said the MMSD Metro High program is designed to fulfill the educational needs of incarcerated individuals who would otherwise be required to attend school under the compulsory education law. Course work centers on individualized graduation pathways designed with students to prepare them for their post high school goals.
Collaboration with a variety of community partners is a critical component of supporting students as the set and reach their goals, according to Schaffer.
“I’m very proud of the men and women who were able to earn their diploma’s this past year. They did so under very difficult circumstances, making their accomplishment even greater,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
At least four more students are expected to graduate by the end of summer school, according to Schaffer.
Police seek suspect in robberySun Prairie police are seeking a male suspect in connection with a strong armed robbery reported on May 31 at 12:18 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Street.
Cox said the male suspect entered the garage and took the female victim’s purse, which also had her phone inside.
Officers responded, cleared the area and talked with the victim about the incident. She told police that when she returned home, the male suspect — wearing all black with a black baseball hat — approached her in the underground parking area and asked her how to get upstairs. When she gave him directions, the suspect grabbed her purse and ran from the area.
Police are actively investigating to identify and locate the suspect, Cox said, which includes video surveillance review. Individuals who may have seen the incident or have video doorbells and reside in the area are asked to call SPPD at 608-837-7336 and ask for the Officer In Charge to share any video they may have from the time the incident occurred.
Homeless male arrestedCox said Sun Prairie Police officers arrested a 69-year-old male who had two active warrants in connection with an incident on May 30th in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
At 7:40 p.m., police received a call about a male who appeared to be passing out at a tree near the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue and Summerfield Way.
Police made contact with the male and learned he had two active Dane County warrants for his arrest.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Gabino Ybarra, 69, who claimed he was homeless for the two warrants, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Deputies arrest burglary suspectsAt 3:35 a.m. on June 2, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress, at a home on the 7500 block of US Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury.
Schaffer said when deputies arrived, they saw an open door and a broken window. The deputies established a perimeter around the home and were able to make contact with three individuals, all of whom were arrested on tentative charges:
· Jake F. Groom, age 27 of Steuben – Criminal Trespassing and five counts of felony Bail Jumping
· Amanda B. Nolden, age 37 of Baraboo-Criminal Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Daren D. Dobratz, age 30 of Merrimac – Criminal Trespassing and misdemeanor Bail Jumping
A Sauk County K9 also responded to the scene and alerted on the suspects’ vehicle, which revealed additional drug paraphernalia and BB gun possession charges.
Groom and Dobratz are currently being held in the Dane County Jail and may face additional charges, Schaffer said.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes