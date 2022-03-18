Talk of the Town co-hosts

KSUN Talk of the Town co-hosts Don Hooser (left) and Chris Mertes (also managing editor of the Sun Prairie Star) will be recording a forum featuring candidates from the Sun Prairie School Board to be recorded March 18 in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building and air up until the April 5 election on KSUN and ksun.tv.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

3/19/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

9:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

10 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

11 AM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

2 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

2:25 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

3 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services

3:30 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

4 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: John List

5:15 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22

7:30 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

8 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

9:10 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

11 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3/20/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 03-20-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 03-13-2022

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 03-13-2022

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 03-13-2022

12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 03-13-2022

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

1:30 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services

2 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

2:30 PM SPASD School Board, 03-14-22

3:35 PM SPHS 9th Gr Band & Wind Symphony, 3-3-22

4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

5 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

6 PM Police Commission, 03-14-22

6:30 PM Transit Commission, 03-17-22

7:30 PM Sustainability Task Force, 03-17-22

9 PM Committee of the Whole, 03-15-22

10:45 PM City Council, 03-15-22

3/21/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

9:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

10 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

11 AM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

11:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

12:35 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

3:30 PM Transit Commission, 03-17-22

4:30 PM Sustainability Task Force, 03-17-22

6 PM SPASD School Board, 03-14-22

7:05 PM SPHS 9th Gr Band & Wind Symphony, 3-3-22

8 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

8:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum, 03-06-22

10:40 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

11:10 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

3/22/22

8 AM Reel Reviews, 03-17-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick’s Day Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March 2022

12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

1 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services

1:30 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

2 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: John List

3:10 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

4:30 PM Brenda Yang, Candidate for Dane Co Board Dist 19, 03-04-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-09-22

5:30 PM Talk of the Town, SPASD School Board Candidate Forum, 03-18-22

8 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-14-22

8:30 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22

9 PM Talk of the Town, District 4 Candidate Forum, 03-04-22

10:10 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

10:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

11 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Amerifirst

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

3/19/22

8 AM Eight Electric Actors

10 AM The Masked Actors

12 PM WYKMWAM Crew

12:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

2 PM Wolf Pack

3 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

4 PM The Tentacle Team

5 PM Secret Sloth Society

6 PM The Seal Squad

8 PM Gryffindorians

9:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

10:15 PM Kit Cat

11 PM Banananana Boat

3/20/22

8 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda

9 AM Library, Storytime

9:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

10 AM Miller and Mike

11 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

12 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

12:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

1 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

2 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

3 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

5:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

6:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

8 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

3/21/22

8 AM Adventures in Live TV, 7-20-2018

8:30 AM The Eli Show — Episode 3

9 AM Fun Stuff

10 AM How to Make Slime

11 AM Cooking by Eli & Arianna

11:30 AM Makeover Challenge

12:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

1:30 PM Game Shows

3 PM Cafe Blues

3:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

4:00 PM DIY Candy

4:30 PM Challenge Competition

5 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

5:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly

6 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

6:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

7:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021

8 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

9:15 PM The Boston Tea Party

9:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

10 PM Harry Potter Chess

10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

3/22/22

8 AM Wolf Pack

9 AM Secret Sloth Society

10 AM The Tentacle Team

11 AM Turtle Airplanes

1 PM Squid People

2:30 PM Gas Station Stop

4 PM A Bunch of Random People

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-17-22

6:30 PM Origami Cavekids Crew

8 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9 PM WYKMWAM Crew

9:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

11 PM 8-Bit Crew

