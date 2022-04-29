The Sun Prairie School Board on April 27 certified the results of the recent school board election recount that showed Steve Schroeder was the third-highest vote-getter behind Diana McFarland and LaToya Holiday in the April 5 election, then reelected Schroeder as board president.
The board’s annual reorganizational meeting — required by state law — allows the board to pick its officers by secret ballot. The board not only elected the officers, but nominated them by secret ballot, with no vote tallies announced.
Schroeder defeated board member Alwyn Foster for the presidency.
Other board officer positions included:
Vice President: Bryn Horton.
Clerk: Carol Albright.
Treasurer: Holiday
Governance Officer: Tom Weber.
Deputy Clerk: McFarland.
Third quarter budget adjustments OK’dActing on a recommendation, the board approved $1.63 million in budget adjustments, including these revenue adjustments:
School Activity Income (270): Club/Field Trip Fees — $10,665;
Other Revenue from Local Sources (290): Student Fees & Donations — $39,315
State Aid-Categorical (610): Library Aid Increase — $57,234
State Special Project Aid (630): Peer Review Grant — $25,000
Federal Special Aid (730): ESSER II, Title IVA, Title III (-$2,000) — $1,494,756
Total revenue adjustments: $1,626,970
Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance, and Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, wrote in the report to the board that there are corresponding changes in the expense budget to reflect the new revenue and normal budget adjustments for this time of year.
In the Special Projects Funds (Fund 21), the revenue and expense budget was increased to reflect donations and gifts. “These budget adjustments are routine for a school district throughout the fiscal year,” the report states.
Because the budget adjustments were part of the required approval items under the Superintendent’s Consent Agenda, the board did not discuss them and voted to approve them.
Students promote Sexual Assault Awareness MonthThree Sun Prairie High School students reported their experiences talking with their peers about sexual assault following walkouts in early winter to show solidarity with students at Madison East high school, who were protesting the sexual assault of a student at the school (see the accompanying video in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com). A total of 6.1% of Dane County high school students have reported experiencing sexual assault
Students Laila, Em and Ashton reached out to the administration after the walkouts, brainstormed five main goals with the Sun Prairie Area School District and its administration to suit the needs of the students.
Board member Diana McFarland praised the trio for its “What Have We Accomplished?” slide as part of the PDF the board also reviewed. Among those accomplishments were to get staff trained by the Rape Crisis Center, designing posters and buttons for students and staff; worked with Police Chief Mike Steffes to make resources available; and formed a committee to propose changes in the health curriculum to deal with sexual assault awareness.
The campaign this month has focused on awareness and included an interactive table at lunch periods where students could pick up items or ask questions, and presentations during the Cardinal Advisory portion of the student schedule to educate students about sexual assault and share resources; social media posts from the district and continuing to work with students about awareness.
The trio also told the board it wants to create a stable and safe environment within the schools to make sure students can speak out about sexual assault when they need to.
Relationship Mapping includes trusted adultsThe board meeting also featured a School Showcase by Creekside Elementary School to discuss relationship mapping in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the presentation, for students, a positive connection to at least one school adult — whether a teacher, counselor, sports coach, or other school staff member — can have tremendous benefits that include reduced bullying, lower dropout rates, and improved social emotional capacities.
Relationship mapping invests time in making sure that every student is known by at least one adult. Creekside students also had an opportunity to identify connections they have with adults in the school environment. Students will be paired with a supportive adult mentor within the school. Mentors work to build authentic relationships with students.
As a result of the relationship mapping, Student Services has been able to follow up with all 58 students who indicated that they wanted an individualized meeting with someone.
From the student survey, 9 students did not identify an adult connection; 9 students identified only one or two adults. From the teacher survey: 16 students had only one or two adults name a close connection. The rest of the Coyote pack had three or more adult connections.
Even the kids who said “no one,” had 2+ adults say they felt a strong relationship with them. Mentorships have been established for the students who indicated that they did not have a connection, according to the presentation (check out the PDF with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).