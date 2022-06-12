Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

Dylan M. Bailey, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult, dismissed; both occurred May 13.

Nicholas D. Chang, Sun Prairie, improper attachment of license plates April 15, $73.60.

Gino Garcia, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red May 8, $98.80.

Linda S. Gruenhagen, Rice Lake, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign May 7, $98.80.

Laura R. Homa, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving, $111.40; mandatory seat belt violation, $10; both occurred May 5.

Lucas M. Johnson, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation April 30, $136.60.

Tami S. Kepler, Windsor, failure to stop for flashing red May 8, $98.80.

Stephanie J. Krintz, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 1, $124.

Tamia R. Kyles, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicles without a valid driver’s license May 5, $124.

Chinedum E. Maduka, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limits May 8, $218.50.

Shannon M. Maloney, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended March 14, dismissed; owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident May 25, $124.

Jeffrey S. Reinhardt, Beaver Dam, operating after revocation May 19, $124.

Victoria Reyes, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 17, dismissed.

Tony T. Robinson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 13, $124.

Monica J. Santos, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign May 10, $98.80.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes