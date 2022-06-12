Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022:
Dylan M. Bailey, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult, dismissed; both occurred May 13.
Nicholas D. Chang, Sun Prairie, improper attachment of license plates April 15, $73.60.
Gino Garcia, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red May 8, $98.80.
Linda S. Gruenhagen, Rice Lake, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign May 7, $98.80.
Laura R. Homa, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving, $111.40; mandatory seat belt violation, $10; both occurred May 5.
Lucas M. Johnson, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation April 30, $136.60.
Tami S. Kepler, Windsor, failure to stop for flashing red May 8, $98.80.
Stephanie J. Krintz, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 1, $124.
Tamia R. Kyles, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicles without a valid driver’s license May 5, $124.
Chinedum E. Maduka, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limits May 8, $218.50.
Shannon M. Maloney, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended March 14, dismissed; owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident May 25, $124.
Jeffrey S. Reinhardt, Beaver Dam, operating after revocation May 19, $124.
Victoria Reyes, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 17, dismissed.
Tony T. Robinson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 13, $124.
Monica J. Santos, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign May 10, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.