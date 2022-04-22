An outpouring of support — both in person and via Survey Monkey — resulted in the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday April 19 approving pickleball expansion and park projects despite cost overruns.
A memo from Sun Prairie Parks Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom detailed what happened. On Feb. 9, 2022, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission unanimously voted to approve the design for both the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex Expansion project and 2022 Park Improvement Projects.
During that meeting, city parks staff discussed that the bids were likely to be over budget as the cost of construction has increased significantly over the last eight months due to supply-chain issues. Both projects were bid as one package to provide a higher volume of work and resulting in lower costs than several smaller projects.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 bids were opened for the projects, revealing a total of three bidders: Wolf Paving, Badgerland Excavating Corp., and Meise Construction Inc. The bids ranged from $318,633.35 to $488,121.07, with Wolf Paving and Excavation of Madison, Inc. being the lowest responsive bidder at a total cost of $318,633.35.
“It should be noted that the scope of these projects have not grown since the conception of the projects, (with the exception of Memorial Park due to ADA requirements) but have significantly differed from initial engineering estimates mainly due to the budgeted estimates being developed in early 2021 during the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) development process,” Grissom wrote in her memo.
“At that time, the significant increase in construction costs was not anticipated. For the Pickleball Expansion project, however, it was known prior to bidding the project that costs would likely exceed the $120,000 budgeted, and were estimated closer to $180,000,” Grissom added.
Because of the greater than anticipated costs, the Sun Prairie Parks Friends group increased its donation to the project from an agreed upon $60,000 to $79,739 to compensate for the difference in a 50-50 split with the city at an estimated cost of $180,000.
In addition to an increase in construction costs, the Memorial Park improvement project exceeded the anticipated budget significantly due to the need to completely replace the asphalt path leading to the playground area.
“This was not part of the original scope of the project outlined in the CIP, but was approved by the PRFC on 2/9/22 prior to soliciting bids,” Grissom wrote. This was due to ADA access required to the play area, and the path was deteriorating beyond the point of repair.
“With large equipment coming in and out of the park for the playground install and flatwork, it would not hold up, and therefore necessitates full replacement,” Grissom wrote.
The cost overrun for the contract was fully covered by a transfer of a portion of the Smith’s Crossing Shelter/Restroom project, which alders also voted Tuesday to cancel as a 2022 project.
That raised concern with newly elected City Council President Maureen Crombie, who noted the project has been delayed for two years. She said she hoped alders would reconsider placing the project in the 2023 CIP deliberations because of the delays.
In addition to comments in favor of the project submitted in writing via Survey Monkey, several individuals showed up in person in the Council Chambers on Tuesday night to show their support for the project.
But Mayor Paul Esser short-circuited their comments by asking for a motion to approve the project, and alders agreed, approving the project unanimously.
Alders take ceremonial oathNoting their actual oaths were already administered and effective at midnight on April 19, Esser asked City Clerk Elena Hilby to administer the ceremonial oath of office to two newly-elected and two returning alders.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie were sworn in as returning alders while District 4 Alder David Virgell and District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner were sworn in as new alders.
Uncollectible ambulance bills written offActing on a recommendation from the city’s Finance Committee, alders voted to write off $38,269 in ambulance bills. State laws prohibit collection of delinquent ambulance bills that are more than six years delinquent. Some debts are passed back to the city by the city’s collection agency for various reasons — including that the individual was deceased, bankruptcy was filed, or they were deemed uncollectible by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Due to the fact that the city records ambulance revenue on a modified accrual basis as opposed to a full accrual basis, writing off the balances listed in the table below will not impact the city’s 2022 General Fund revenues or expenditures, according to City of Sun Prairie Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi.
Personal property taxes written offActing on a recommendation of the city’s Finance Committee, alders approved writing off $1,420 in delinquent taxes from Pink File Nail Salon, a business that closed in 2021.
Vander Kooi wrote in a memo that the Finance Department has attempted and is unable to collect the balances due from the personal property account. The write-off of delinquent accounts older than three years old is so that an accurate and timely picture of the city’s financial position can be reflected. The write-off of unpaid balances in no way prohibits the city from future collection actions.