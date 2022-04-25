Sun Prairie police arrested a 20-year-old Madison man with an AK-style rifle April 21 after the male was involved in a disturbance in the 1400 building at Park Circle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers were notified at 1:26 p.m. of a person with a gun in one of the apartments in the 1400 building.
Cox said witnesses saw a male and a female resident engage in a verbal argument, then that the same male was pounding on the door. Witnesses also noticed a handgun tucked into the male’s waistband but were unable to describe the gun when they called police.
After the female let the male into the residence, police contacted the male inside the residence and attempted to talk him out of the residence. He then came out onto the balcony of the second floor and then made contact with officers, yelled and then ran back in, slamming the door.
Police then were able to make contact with him through a window and the female assured police she was not injured. Both the male and the female then exited into the hallway where police took him into custody and detained him during the investigation.
“We were able to search his backpack and the residence on consent, where we located several magazines that were full of ammunition. The magazines in the backpack were handgun magazines. Inside the apartment was a AR platform rifle which was located inside of a closet,” Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Keyonia Bunch, 20, of Madison for disorderly conduct while armed, obstructing an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Bunch also received a trespass ban.
Speeding teen apprehendedSun Prairie police apprehended a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female driver who weaved in and out of traffic in a motor vehicle at high rates of speed on Sunday night, April 24, according to witnesses.
Cox said police received a call from the juvenile female’s mother that her daughter was traveling at a very high rate of speed.
“We located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but it took off,” Cox said, adding that it ran a traffic signal at Bird Street. Officers eventually located the vehicle near Sheehan Park but it was unoccupied. Police made contact with one of the juveniles that officers believe drove the car.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old female from Sun Prairie for vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer, then transported her to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center to be detained. She also received citations for possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, operating without a valid driver’s license, violating a red traffic signal, unreasonable and imprudent speed, reckless driving-endangering safety and deviating from designated lane. The vehicle passenger, also a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female, was issued a warning for curfew and park hours and turned over to a parent.
Slumping driver arrestedSun Prairie police arrested a 30-year-old Sun Prairie woman April 23 after a caller reported she was slumped over in a running car near the intersection of Broadway Drive and Colorado Avenue.
Police responded to the intersection at 2:51 a.m. and found the woman conscious and breathing. Several indicators of drug use were found after she was awakened inside the running vehicle, Cox said, and a positive K-9 indication on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located 12 used needles, an elastic band and a metal spoon. Tie off baggy corners, as well as used and dirty bloodied cloths were also located.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jessica Mericle, 30, of Sun Prairie for possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Drug Take Back
Day April 30thThe Sun Prairie Police Department will participate in Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. Unwanted medications will be collected for safe disposal by the SPPD in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes