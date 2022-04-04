The City of Sun Prairie is excited to announce the Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) application is now available.
Eligible organizations are highly encouraged to review the NOFO listed on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) webpage to understand the type of projects sought and the application submission requirements.
NOFO
The application was issued on Friday, April 1 and provides a minimum funding amount of $5,000 and maximum of $150,000 per project.
In total, the city is allotting $1 million for external funding. Organizations can partner together to submit a single proposal.
Funds awarded to eligible projects must be expended by Dec. 31, 2024. This NOFO is a detailed document that also serves as a guide for any perspective applicant interested in learning about the overview of this funding opportunity and the eligibility guidelines.
Eligibility
This funding opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and for-profit organizations that have a physical location(s) and operate within city limits.
Eligible projects under this funding opportunity are programs that respond to the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, which could include assistance to households, small businesses, non-profits, and providing aid to impacted industries.
When considering eligibility of a proposal, applicants should refer to specific sections within the NOFO document.
Proposals should factor in the community priority areas obtained from the city’s public engagement efforts which include: (1) supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; (2) Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic; (3) Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue decreased spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.
Additionally, the community offered feedback on priority activities where funds should be invested. The top five priority activities identified were:
• Mental Health;
• Youth Programs & Services;
• Food Security;
• Child Care; and
• Direct assistance to small businesses and nonprofits.
It is strongly recommended that organizations planning to submit a project proposal attend the ARPA Grant Applicant Informational Session being held on Monday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Registration can be filled out by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6723070922700428812.
To access the NOFO as well as additional background information on ARPA, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/ARPA .
“The City of Sun Prairie is receiving one-time funding that will be transformational for our community,” said Caitlin Stene, Director of Administrative Services. “I am looking forward to supporting our applicants through the NOFO process in any way possible”.
All communications regarding the NOFO process can be directed to Stene via email at cstene@cityofsunprairie.com.