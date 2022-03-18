In keeping with some past practice, the Sun Prairie City Council has canceled its April 5 council and Committee of the Whole meetings, citing a potential conflict with the spring general election.
Alders approved a resolution as part of the council’s March 15 consent agenda.
In a memo to the council, City Strategic Planning and Engagement Manager Sandy Xiong wrote that the council has determined that city meetings that fall on the spring or fall election days be considered for cancellation and/or rescheduled as designated.
The resolution notes “the 2022 Spring Election is scheduled for April 5, 2022 and residents are encouraged to perform their civic duty.”
The council will be holding a special meeting on March 29.
Library Week proclamation presented in English and Spanish
In a first for the council, Mayor Paul Esser read a proclamation celebrating Library Week in Sun Prairie in English, followed by a volunteer who read the same proclamation in Spanish (see the proclamation presentation video and read both proclamations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The proclamation points out that library services “extend far beyond the four walls of a building.”
The proclamation states that during the past two years, when faced with the challenges of a global pandemic, “the Sun Prairie Public Library played an invaluable role in supporting the community by immediately pivoting the service model to provide virtual and contact-free services and following public health recommendations, safely reopened for in-person services, offered book clubs and programing to engage in deep and meaningful conversations about race and social justice, served as a mask distribution and COVID-19 vaccination clinic site, provided regular workforce and rental assistance, equipped study rooms with technology for teleconferencing, and expanded outreach to 4K sites, senior apartments, and underserved areas with Dream Bus mobile library services.”
In part, the proclamation also reads, “libraries strive to develop and maintain programs and collections that are as diverse as the populations they serve and ensure equity of access for all members of the community regardless of their dimensions of identity” and “libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all.”
In presenting the proclamation, Esser said the city supports the library’s participation in National Library Week.
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler pointed out that National Library Week falls on the first week of April traditionally, but because the council canceled its April 5 meeting, the library wanted to receive the proclamation now.