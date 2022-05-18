Annually, the National College of Emergency Physicians sponsors National EMS Week, a week-long themed celebration of Emergency Medical Services Providers throughout the nation. This year’s theme “Rising to the Challenge” is particularly appropriate.
EMS is critical public safety infrastructure in any community, and its function spans both public safety and healthcare, addressing individual and community needs alike. Multiple licensure levels provide for service delivery ranging from the most basic Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), then advancing to Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), then Advanced EMT, and ultimately Paramedic.
Regardless of one’s level of EMS training, all EMS providers are clinical professionals who must have a broad understanding not only of healthcare and clinical care, but also other disciplines such as social services, rescue, and hazardous materials.
EMS professionals are exposed to a wide variety of incidents throughout a single shift. EMS providers must pivot from providing the most critical life-saving care in one moment, to helping someone navigate their mental health concerns the next, to providing intervention for those suffering from addiction, to helping an elderly person up after a fall.
Each workday is quite different from the last, and it takes someone with a strong desire to learn and the flexibility to adapt to all kinds of situations to do the job well.
In the City of Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol, EMS service delivery is led by Sun Prairie EMS, and service to the community is enhanced through strong partnerships with the Police Department as well as Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department staff are all trained to EMR level at a minimum, and the Police Department’s Narcan program is supported by EMS. Together, the three public safety agencies work in unison to meet the community’s complex public safety needs.
Sun Prairie EMS has demonstrated its critical value in the community by rising to the ever-changing challenges brought about by the pandemic and its related impacts. Service offerings expanded to include an “EMS Outreach” program.
Like community policing and fire prevention programs, EMS Outreach is a pro-active program designed to preempt medical needs before they develop into crises, to help avoid hospital visits and admissions, and to support individuals and families to achieve healthy happy lifestyles.
Sun Prairie EMS’ outreach program offers in-home care of, testing for, and vaccinations against COVID-19 in addition to supporting other medical issues such as chronic medical conditions, fall prevention, and treatment coordination for underserved and at-risk populations within the community.
The EMS Outreach program, and the dedicated staff members who provide this care, are helping to lessen the burden of illness and injury within the community, working towards the outcome that emergency care will be less necessary, and that people can lead healthier, safer lives.
Sun Prairie EMS could not achieve any of these accomplishments without the commitment and dedication of its highly skilled Paramedic, EMT, and Outreach staff.
All throughout the year, the EMS staff are truly what makes it possible to protect the community, and we are appreciative and grateful for them. Especially during EMS Week, we encourage the community to join in recognizing the Sun Prairie EMS Department’s staff for their dedication and commitment.