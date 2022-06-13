The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have been target shooting near the Renk Seed Farm on Happy Valley Road in the Town of Bristol on Friday June 10.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said sheriff’s deputies were called to a nearby residence at 12:48 p.m. after two rifle rounds struck the home.
No one was injured.
Individuals with information are asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
