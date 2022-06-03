The City of Sun Prairie will receive a $75,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families as part of a $20 million state program aimed at making child care more affordable and accessible. A press conference on Tuesday, May 31 featuring Mayor Paul Esser, city and state officials formalized the announcement.
The grant is part of a total of 28 cross-sector community teams and over 100 businesses to help solve state child care challenges.
“We have seen in various communities across the state that when business, economic development, early learning, and other community partners come together and innovate, we all benefit,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “These grants are helping us kickstart and build those partnerships, as well as find innovative and sustainable child care solutions that can be modeled in communities and businesses across the state.”
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom — who will be responsible for administering any child care initiative in the city — were also present at the press conference, which was held in the Community Room at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main. Grissom said the city hasn’t yet decided how it will use its $75,000 grant, but a recent survey found the need for third shift and drop-in childcare among city residents.
“To date, Wisconsin has invested over $824 million in federal relief funds to stabilize and grow the early care and education system,” Amundson said. “This historic investment has helped us get back to our pre-pandemic levels. And that’s not the case for a lot of other states. So we’re really thankful that Governor Evers understands the relationship between this investment and our ability to ensure that folks can work.”
“We are so pleased and proud to be a recipient of the grant. Sun Prairie is a rapidly growing community and we know we’re facing issues of diversity and inclusion, housing, transportation, but we’re also struggling with childcare,” Esser said during the press conference.
“And we know that when families don’t have a safe place for their children to be during the day, they’re oftentimes not able to join the workforce,” Esser said. “And we’re doing well in this community with business development. But we need to do more with workforce development. And we think childcare is a critical part of that.”
Esser said he asked Grissom to begin looking at what the needs are in Sun Prairie and what role the city could play in those needs.
“And then this grant opportunity came along and it’s a perfect match up to what Kristin was already undertaking,” Esser added. “So it’s just a great opportunity for Sun Prairie with all these pieces coming together. And we hope we’re able to come up with some ideas in Sun Prairie.”
The Dream Up Child Care Supply Building grant program, administered by First Children’s Finance, focuses on building child care resources through a collaborative community approach.
Grissom said she plans to sit down with First Children’s Finance and a group of community partners to identify gaps and different resources available, then develop an action plan.
“So that’s the exciting part about this grant — we don’t necessarily know coming in what the answer is, but at the end of it, we should have a pretty good idea,” Grissom said.
In addition to Sun Prairie, state grant recipients include the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Marathon County, Adams County, The Sauk Prairie Area Chamber, Children’s Cottage (Royall School District, Elroy), The Stockbridge-Munsee Community, Superior, Indianhead Community Action Agency (Rusk County), United Way of St. Croix Valley, Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Progress Lakeshore (Manitowoc County).