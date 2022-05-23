Sun Prairie Municipal Building

Sun Prairie Municipal Court convenes each Wednesday, except when court is canceled, in the second floor Council Chambers inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.

 File/

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 18, 2022:

Michelle E. Allen, Madison, duty/striking property, $187; illegal left turn, $98.80; inattentive driving, $111.40; failure to report accident, $313; operating after revocation, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred April 13.

Dominic E. Bentley, Waunakee, failure to yield right-of-way from parked position April 15, $98.80.

Andriy J. Bilyk, Sun Prairie, kill/wound/worry domestic animal April13, $92.50.

Brandon J. Boyd, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $98.80.

Wayne E. Bradley, Sun Prairie, battery April 10, $187.

Harrison J. Buenger, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator March 24, $98.80.

Gregory J. Conner, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; both occurred March 6.

Davonta V. Corner, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation April 13, $124.

Mallory R. Engen, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit April 19, $149.20.

Taylor J. Faust, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 12, $124.

Deandre J. Fountain, Fitchburg, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 8, $98.80.

Jeffrey S. Freeman, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit April 19, $149.20.

Joseph R. Grangruth, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 16, $124.

Devin R. Grob, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 6 2021, $124.

Laxiu Hong, Madison, improper stop at stop sign April 18, $98.80.

Gavin E. Johns, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 23, $124.

Antwonnique D. Lee, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 15, $149.20.

Allison R. Leick, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely March 30, dismissed.

Alex R. Leistikow, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $124; all occurred March 26.

Hostender A. Loza Zelaya, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred April 14.

Christopher G. Mack, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn April 16, $98.80.

Yuder I. Merlos Calero, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign April 9, $98.80.

Joanna P. Morellano Aguilar, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; both occurred April 8.

Bradly M. Mortimer, Deforest, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance April 12, $10.

Shaelyn J. Nagel, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $149.20.

Dominque M. Newton, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 10, $124.

Santiago F. Ortizpena, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 8, $124.

Tyra O. Overstreet, Oregon, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration March 1, dismissed.

Ceranny Pujols Veras, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 14, $98.80.

Jesse L. Ramos Sr., Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 11, $124.

Danielle A. Reddelien, Sun Prairie, operating left of center March 8, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult March 8, $313; operating after revocation July 17, 2021, $124.

Ingo A. Reynolds, Deforest, failure to stop for flashing red April 7, dismissed.

Curtia S. Sails, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; auto following too closely, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred April 16.

Raizelle J. Schaffer, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana April 5, $212.20.

Joshua L. Schoenicke, Marshall, operating while suspended March 27, $124.

Eddie L. Shelby, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 17, $124.

Tyreion S. Thomas, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 23, $124.

Camille K. Trujillo, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving April 12, $111.40.

Samantha T. Trumm, Madison, operating motor vehicle while under the influence, dismissed; reckless driving, $340; both occurred June 2.

Flenoid M. Watson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 22, $124.

Stacy K. Westra, Pardeeville, retail theft March 3, $187.

Allyson L. Williams, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $98.80.

Brandon T. Winterle, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red April 19, $98.80.

Margaret E. Young, Stoughton, improper signal for stop or turn April 14, $98.80.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes