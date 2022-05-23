Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 18, 2022:
Michelle E. Allen, Madison, duty/striking property, $187; illegal left turn, $98.80; inattentive driving, $111.40; failure to report accident, $313; operating after revocation, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred April 13.
Dominic E. Bentley, Waunakee, failure to yield right-of-way from parked position April 15, $98.80.
Andriy J. Bilyk, Sun Prairie, kill/wound/worry domestic animal April13, $92.50.
Brandon J. Boyd, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $98.80.
Wayne E. Bradley, Sun Prairie, battery April 10, $187.
Harrison J. Buenger, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator March 24, $98.80.
Gregory J. Conner, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; both occurred March 6.
Davonta V. Corner, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation April 13, $124.
Mallory R. Engen, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit April 19, $149.20.
Taylor J. Faust, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 12, $124.
Deandre J. Fountain, Fitchburg, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 8, $98.80.
Jeffrey S. Freeman, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit April 19, $149.20.
Joseph R. Grangruth, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 16, $124.
Devin R. Grob, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Oct. 6 2021, $124.
Laxiu Hong, Madison, improper stop at stop sign April 18, $98.80.
Gavin E. Johns, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 23, $124.
Antwonnique D. Lee, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 15, $149.20.
Allison R. Leick, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely March 30, dismissed.
Alex R. Leistikow, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $124; all occurred March 26.
Hostender A. Loza Zelaya, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred April 14.
Christopher G. Mack, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn April 16, $98.80.
Yuder I. Merlos Calero, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign April 9, $98.80.
Joanna P. Morellano Aguilar, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; both occurred April 8.
Bradly M. Mortimer, Deforest, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance April 12, $10.
Shaelyn J. Nagel, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $149.20.
Dominque M. Newton, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 10, $124.
Santiago F. Ortizpena, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 8, $124.
Tyra O. Overstreet, Oregon, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration March 1, dismissed.
Ceranny Pujols Veras, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 14, $98.80.
Jesse L. Ramos Sr., Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 11, $124.
Danielle A. Reddelien, Sun Prairie, operating left of center March 8, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia by adult March 8, $313; operating after revocation July 17, 2021, $124.
Ingo A. Reynolds, Deforest, failure to stop for flashing red April 7, dismissed.
Curtia S. Sails, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; auto following too closely, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred April 16.
Raizelle J. Schaffer, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana April 5, $212.20.
Joshua L. Schoenicke, Marshall, operating while suspended March 27, $124.
Eddie L. Shelby, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 17, $124.
Tyreion S. Thomas, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended April 23, $124.
Camille K. Trujillo, Sun Prairie, inattentive driving April 12, $111.40.
Samantha T. Trumm, Madison, operating motor vehicle while under the influence, dismissed; reckless driving, $340; both occurred June 2.
Flenoid M. Watson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 22, $124.
Stacy K. Westra, Pardeeville, retail theft March 3, $187.
Allyson L. Williams, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 13, $98.80.
Brandon T. Winterle, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red April 19, $98.80.
Margaret E. Young, Stoughton, improper signal for stop or turn April 14, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes