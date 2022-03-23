A March 22 residential fire on Talon Place caused about $75,000 in damage, according to Sun Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company responded to the 200 block of Talon Place on Tuesday night, but could not see any signs of a fire in the four-unit townhouse from the street.
Sullivan said firefighters found a town home door warm to the touch and a smoke odor indicating the presence of a fire.
Sullivan said firefighters then entered the unit and found thick smoke banked down to the floor and advanced a hose line into the kitchen where the fire was discovered.
While Engine 3 extinguished the fire Ladder 2 searched the unit and confirmed no one was inside. Sun Prairie Police assisted with evacuating the residents in the adjoining units, according to Sullivan.
The fire did not spread into the walls or neighboring units. Fire crews used a ventilation fan to remove the smoke.
Sun Prairie Utilities assisted with cutting power to the unit where the fire occurred.
Sullivan said the town home unit where the fire occurred was unoccupied and that neighboring residents were allowed to return to the three other unaffected units Tuesday evening.
According to Sullivan, the building was constructed prior to state building codes requiring fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems. Household smoke alarms were placed within each unit and one sounded inside the unit where the fire occurred, but did not alert neighbors.
Sullivan said the fire was unintentional with the specific source yet to be determined. The initial damage estimate is about $75,000.