The city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant received a 4.0 rating of straight A’s for its Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR) — an annual report on the status of the City of Sun Prairie wastewater operations and maintenance activities and is submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
WWTP Manager Jeremy Cramer gave credit to his staff and the city council for its decision making to upgrade the plant. The report, approved by the Public Works Committee on May 10, will be presented to the city council for its future adoption.
In a related item, Cramer said during the May 10 meeting the city will host an open house at the newly remodeled and expanded WWTP on Bailey Road, but asked for a delay for 1.5 to two months for construction to be completed. Cramer said a late summer or early fall open house would be best.
Snow removal contract extended
After a brief discussion, the committee voted to recommend that the city council extend its existing snow removal contract with Uphoff Company Inc.
“I know it’s tough to think about snow when we’re all sweating outside,” remarked Public Works Operations Manager Ben John. Staff recommended extending the contract, citing higher fuel and labor costs, as well as the large capitol outlay the city would have to make in order to remove snow from the city’s northwest sector where Uphoff currently removes snow.
Uphoff submitted a pricing proposal for the one-year extension of the contract, which includes an increase in the monthly guaranteed from $10,000 to $13,333.33 and equipment increase hourly rate.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy wondered what might happen if the city issued a request for proposals, but both John and Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said the city is happy with Uphoff’s performance — thus the reason for contracting with Uphoff for 12 years in Sun Prairie.
Committee members voted unanimously to recommend council approval of the extension with Uphoff.
Jokisch to continue on Sustainability Committee
After he offered, District 2 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Bob Jokisch was nominated and reelected as the committee representative on the city’s Sustainability Committee.
No other nominations were made.
Committee backs property transfer for right-of-way
Acting on a recommendation from Schleicher, alders approved transferring city-owned property to right-of-way needed for the Blue Aster Boulevard-South Grand Avenue traffic signal installation project for the new Sun Prairie West High School.
Schleicher wrote in the memo that additional real estate is needed to complete the construction of the new traffic signals and turn lanes. One of the needed parcels is currently owned by the City of Sun Prairie and is part of an existing outlot. A deed would transfer this portion of city-owned property to right-of-way to be used for road way purposes. There is no cost to the city for the transfer.
Committee members recommended city council approval of the transfer.
In a related item, Schleicher said supply chain delays will likely delay the completion of the project. He said delays in receiving the traffic signal poles needed by the city as well as American Transmission Company’s poles could delay the project about a month.