Sun Prairie police arrested a 22-year-old Sun Prairie female May 18 in connection with a domestic incident on Emerald Terrace.
Lt. Ryan Cox said officers were called via the Spanish Language Line at 11:18 p.m. about a fight between a male victim and a female suspect in the 1100 block of Emerald Terrace.
Officers responded and learned the argument centered around their relationship.
The female grabbed a knife and threatened to cut herself and the male took the knife away. She grabbed it and accidentally cut her finger. She then hit him with a closed fist in the face and grabbed a vase which was taken from her as well.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Nohemi Amaya Limas for domestic disorderly conduct while armed, and domestic battery, then transported her to a local hospital for medical clearance before she was transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Packers team with Department of Justice on child ID kitsWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on May 17 announced the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits across Wisconsin as part of a partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program.
The kits are being distributed to all kindergarten through grade 12 Wisconsin school children and are a new tool to help parents protect their children if something ever does happen. Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the United States. Child ID kits allow parents to safeguard their children’s vital information in case of their worst day ever occurring.
As part of the program, Kaul’s office and the NCIDP will work with school districts to distribute free child ID kits to approximately 975,000 public and private school students around Wisconsin. Families should expect to begin receiving kits soon. The NCIDP has worked with sponsors, such as Alliant Energy and the IBEW to ensure that kits are provided at no cost to families or the state of Wisconsin.
Female jailed after providing false nameCox said police arrested a 36-year-old Sun Prairie female on May 16 after she was found slumped over a vehicle steering wheel at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St.
A SPPD officer saw the female slumped over the wheel of the running vehicle at 7:30 p.m., and had been unconscious for about 30 minutes, according to Cox.
Officers woke her up and she did not show signs of impairment, but she provided full identification for a different person. Cox said that person had a suspended driving status, so police told her that she was free to leave but she could not drive anywhere.
Police then compared the Wisconsin Department of Transportation photo with the driver and figured out but it wasn’t the same person.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Brittany Ingram, 36, of Sun Prairie for obstructing, felony bail jumping and a probation hold , then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes