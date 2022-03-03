Sun Prairie police cited, arrested and jailed a 44-year-old Sun Prairie woman in connection with a March 2 incident in which she struck a dumpster and a building at Frances Court.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of Frances Court at 11:20 a.m. to investigate a disturbance. Investigating officers learned that movers assigned to move one of the units out learned the residents had fleas in their items and refused to move them.
The female resident became so angry that she and a male passenger left the area at a high rate of speed in a vehicle that she was driving — but struck a Dumpster and partially struck a building while they were exiting.
Police learned the male passenger subsequently received treatment for injuries sustained in the angered exit, according to Lefeber.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Angela Larson, 44, of Sun Prairie for reckless driving and disorderly conduct, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. She was also cited for hit and run property damage, Lefeber said.
Female cited for OWI with three kids in car
Sun Prairie police cited a 31-year-old Sun Prairie female March 2 after she was allegedly recklessly driving from building to building at Park Circle.
Lefeber said officers responded to the 900 building at Park Circle just after 12:36 a.m. to investigate an erratic motorist. Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Michelle Scott, 31, of Sun Prairie for operating while under the influence of intoxicants with passenger younger than 16; reckless driving and child abuse, then transported her to the Dane County Jail. The three children were turned over to Dane County Human Services, who placed the kids with family members, according to Lefeber.