Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 4, 2022:
Municipal Court
Thursday Z. Abendroth, Sauk City, failure to stop for flashing red light April 5, $98.80.
Breisha L. Billips, Milwaukee, speeding on highway or street within city limits, $149.20; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred April 2.
Brian P. Borden, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn March 11, $98.80.
Fernando D. Carrillo, Waterloo, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 2, $124.
Brian Espinosa, Madison, obstructing traffic April 5, $98.80.
Adam F. Foster, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 8, $98.80.
Tramaine I. Franklin, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended March 25, $124.
Daniel A. Gutierrez Meza, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn April 5, $98.80.
Mario Jimenez-Adame, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 9, $124.
Shawn A. Knock, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn April 9, $98.80.
Narayana A. Korukola, Sun Prairie, retail theft March 9, $376.
Eric A. Love Padgett, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation March 24, $124.
Alexander L. Mazur, Jim Falls, speeding on highway or street within city limits April 9, $98.80.
Kevin M. McInerney, Madison, operating after revocation April 3, $124.
Stephen C. Miess, Marshall, violation of red traffic control signal April 9, $98.80.
Starling E. Mitchell, Waterloo, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol .08 or more, dismissed; operating left of center, dismissed; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, dismissed; all happened April 2.
Richard C. Peterson, Monroe, operating while suspended March 31, $124.
Larry R. Richardson, Chicago, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants March 18, $798.
Broderick E. Robinson, Madison, violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; speed in excess of posted limit, $149.20; both occurred March 31.
Katherine M. Rush, Oregon, interference with sign or signal March 7, $98.80.
Peter A. Rynders, Wild Rose, retail theft March 12, $124.
Isaiah L. Sanders-Dale, Sun Prairie, disregard official sign, $98.80; reckless driving, $313; both occurred March 31.
Treshawn C. Shaw, Deerfield, failure to stop for flashing red April 9, $98.80.
Timothy T. Smith, Madison, operating while suspended March 23, $124.
Edwin Torres Castro, McFarland, operating while suspended March 28, $124.
Julia C. Torres Garcia, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 7, $124.
Parking Court
Travis P. Wagner, Sun Prairie, parking on private property w/o consent of owner, dismissed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes