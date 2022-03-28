During a special meeting on March 29, the Sun Prairie City Council is expected to appoint Manitowoc City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel as Sun Prairie’s next city attorney.
A memo from City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik recommended the appointment to the council as part of the council packet emailed to alders and posted online on Friday, March 25.
According to the memo, city staff interviewed candidates with the assistance of Attorney Silverman from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities as well as Sun Prairie native and Attorney Mike Haas from the City of Madison.
“Final candidates participated in several assessment center exercises and we conducted backgrounds checks and spoke to professional references,” the memo reads.
McDaniel has been with the City of Manitowoc’s Attorney’s office for 13 years and has served as City Attorney since 2014. Her previous work experience includes being a law clerk with the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office, working as a research assistant with the St. Thomas Law School, working as a law clerk for the First Judicial District Public Defender and represented indigent clients in criminal matters in Carver and Scott counties in Minnesota under student practice rules.
She has also worked as an adjunct instructor in civil litigation with Lakeshore Technical College before working as an assistant city attorney, then acting city attorney before becoming full-time city attorney for the City of Manitowoc in April 2014.
McDaniel has a Doctor of Law degree from the University of St. Thomas Law School, where she also participated in Minnesota Justice Foundation, Delta Theta Phi, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and Law Student Ambassadors, according to her LinkedIn page.
She also has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marquette University, where she was a member of the Marquette Economics Association. Prior to that, she attended UW-Platteville to study computer science and economics and made the Dean’s List as well as the WIAC Student-Athlete Honor Roll.
“Along with her technical competence, including the area of municipal court prosecution, Ms. McDaniel brings a wealth of supervisory experience and experience negotiating complex development agreements on behalf of the organization,” Oppenheimer and Sukenik wrote in the memo.
Because the Sun Prairie City Attorney position is a city officer defined under state statutes and requires appointment by the governing body, per city ordinance, the city administrator provides a recommendation for the committee of the whole’s approval, who then recommends the candidate for confirmation by the city council.
The city received 10 applicants for the position vacated after the resignation of Mark Leonard in 2021 after he was involved in an intoxicated firearms possession incident at a Waunakee tavern.