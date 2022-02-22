Sun Prairie City Council OKs EMS contract with Town of Sun Prairie, other municipalities

Sun Prairie EMS will extend 24/7 paramedic services to residents of the Village of Marshall and the towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York in January 2023.
The move is expected to boost care for rural residents and financially benefit the city and its partners.
The city council OK’d the three-year contracts with the municipalities last week.
The municipalities are currently served through the Marshall Area EMS District. The district will be dissolved with SPEMS expected to take over its Industrial Drive facility and equipment. The city will also give qualified Marshall Area EMS staff priority in hiring over other applicants.
Each municipality will share operation expenses based on population, equalized value and number of EMS runs. Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said municipalities will gets cost share numbers when the city adopts its budget later this year. Estimates for the Town of Sun Prairie share is $87,091 in 2023, $88,901 in 2024 and $97,321 in 2025.
Under the contract agreement, the municipalities will have no control over how the city performs the EMS operations. The city will give regular operation reports to the municipalities.
Last year officials from the Village of Marshall and Towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York approached the SPEMS about contracting its services for 24/7 care. Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain said there are staff shortages and the district isn’t able to pay enough to lure applicants who completed the costly certification process.
SPEMS Chief Brian Goff said the city will make an initial investment of staff but the return on investments in future years would be “significant.” Start-up costs would be mitigated by taking ownership of assets and equipment of the Marshall Area EMS District, Goff said.
Goff said other Wisconsin EMS and fire departments have consolidated with big savings and better service. He cited the Northshore Fire Department that brought together seven municipality departments decades ago. Last month, the City of Milton and four other municipalities announced plans to join the Edgerton Fire District.
The city will also benefit by operating the Marshall facility and relying on it for mutual aid calls.
“This is a sustainable model to provide paramedic services on a consistent and reliable basis,” Goff said of the agreement.
The Sun Prairie EMS serves roughly 40,000 residents in the city and town of Bristol. The EMS expansion to the neighboring municipalities will add 8,000 residents, Goff said.
City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser praised the expanded Sun Prairie EMS service agreement.
“I like this regionalization that is coming and I am pleased to see us working on this,” Esser said. “We share a fire department with the Town of Sun Prairie and others and now we will be sharing EMS and I think that is the wave of the future.”