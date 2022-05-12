Attorney General Josh Kaul recently announced that during the April 30, 2022 Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications.
“Once again, folks from across Wisconsin stepped up to participate in Drug Take Back, and now 59,840 lbs. of unused and unwanted medications will be safely disposed of,” said Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped make our spring Drug Take Back such a success.”
Statewide over 135 law enforcement agencies — including the Sun Prairie Police Department — participated in Drug Take Back Day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.
Wisconsin has more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes (including the box located inside the Main Street foyer between the Sun Prairie City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department East Precinct at 300 E. Main St.) that are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.
The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.
Police investigating trash can fire at Wetmore Park
Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Brandon Single said Sun Prairie police are reviewing video footage to determine whether or not two males started a fire at Wetmore Park, 555 North St., on May 11.
A witness told police two males on skateboards came to the park just after 5 a.m. and left, but shortly after they left, the witness could see smoke coming from a trash can at the park.
Individuals with information leading to the arrest of the suspects should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Sun Prairie man charged with immigration violation
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned a May 11 immigration indictment against a Sun Prairie man.
Paulino Gonzalez-Zarate, 27, a citizen of Mexico living in Sun Prairie, was charged with illegally reentering the United States after previously being removed. The indictment alleges that he was found in the U.S. on April 14, 2022.
Gonzalez-Zarate was previously charged with this offense in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court on April 28. The complaint alleges that after his arrest on state charges of battery, strangulation and suffocation, and sexual assault, investigators became aware that he was in the U.S. illegally.
The charge against Gonzalez-Zarate is the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin is handling the prosecution.
Fall River man arrested after driving wrong way on 151A 58-year-old Fall River man was cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants after colliding with a guard rail during the early morning hours of May 12.
According to Lingle, the vehicle was observed by passerby at 1:55 a.m. after a potential collision with a guardrail. He left the scene, traveling south in the northbound lane on Highway 151. Witnesses observed the vehicle continuing southbound in the northbound lanes until police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19.
The male, identified as Steven Voss, admitted to drinking and consented to a field sobriety test. He was arrested for operating while under the influence -first offense, operating motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content and driving the wrong way on a divided highway before being released to a responsible party, according to Lingle.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes