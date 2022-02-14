An Evansville man who died Friday night, Feb. 11, in a head-on collision along Highway 14 in the town of Janesville according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release, was a popular Badger Midget Auto Racing Driver.
At around 7:42 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to a location near Highway 14 and County E, according to the release.
When officials arrived on the scene and upon further investigation, it was determined a vehicle driven westbound by Kevin Olson and another driven eastbound by a 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie collided on Highway 14.
Authorities said the midsize sedan the Sun Prairie man was driving crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into the other vehicle.
Olson was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he was later pronounced dead. Identification of the 30-year-old has also yet to be released.
An investigation conducted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team is ongoing, and additional information regarding the deceased man’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office.
Olson was a two-time United States Auto Club National Midget champion, and a five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association.
“Olson, known for his silly antics, quick wit, and eccentric humor found his way into the hearts of motorsports fans around the world,” a statement released by the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA) reads.
“His friendships were many, and his charm drew everyone his way. Few drivers accomplished as much as Olson and few received the cheers he did when their name came across the public address system,” the BMARA statement reads. “Even his autograph stood out by including a drawing of a cartoon character. Fans simply loved KO and his once-in-a-generation personality will live on in the hearts and minds of racing fans forever.”
Olson last found his way to Victory Lane at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on July 21, 2019, according to BMARA.
“It’s so sad. I don’t think people realize how much we’ve all lost,” remarked Sara Grunewald on the BMARA Facebook page. “He was not only a great racer but an amazing person. This loss will be felt by so many. Thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Cambridge man sentenced for 2020 fatal traffic crash
A 29-year-old Cambridge man was sentenced last week in Dane County Circuit Court in connection with the deaths of two passengers during a 2020 crash in Sun Prairie.
Lonzo Simmons received a sentence of two consecutive five-year prison terms on two charges of homicide by use of a vehicle. Each term also includes five years of supervised release.
Simmons also received a two-year prison concurrent sentence and two years of supervision on a separate felony charge in the case.
Simmons pleaded guilty to three felony charges in November. Six other charges were dismissed but read in at sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, Simmons fled in his vehicle after being pulled over by a Sun Prairie police officer on Beech Street at Davison Drive on June 26, 2020. He crashed three blocks away on Ruby Lane near Main Street, striking a tree near the Kwik Trip at 1252 W. Main St.
Simmons’ vehicle caught fire and two passengers — 28-year-old Kara Cloud of Madison and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey of Sun Prairie — died as a result. A makeshift memorial was placed near the tree in the days following the crash.
A third person suffered injuries that including cracked ribs and a collapsed lung.
Upon completion of the investigation, police learned Simmons had a blood-alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into the tree while fleeing police.
Coffee with a Cop set February 28
The Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at MOKA Coffee, located at 900 Windsor St/ at the corner of Schiller and Windsor streets.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Police Department or any of its upcoming events, check out the SPPD Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
Employee cited after disturbance at Village Hearth
Sun Prairie police cited a 34-year-old Sun Prairie man Feb. 11 after he created a disturbance at Village Hearth Bakery, 1000 Wilburn Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said officers responded to the bakery at 2:42 p.m. for a report of a hostile employee who was pushing people and causing a disturbance. Police made contact with William Reed, who was given a two-week notice because of a mandatory meeting that he refused to attend. He began arguing with a co-worker, threatened to harm a child, and knocked down a tray of bread.
Police cited Reed for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, and issued him a trespass ban from the bakery premises before releasing him.
Police seek pellet or BB gun suspect shooting cars on 151
Cox said Sun Prairie police are still attempting to locate a suspect who was pointing either a pellet or BB gun at cars during the early morning hours of Feb. 12.
Police responded to northbound Highway 151 to look for the subject, who apparently brandished a BB or pellet gun. “It is not believed to be a real firearm,” Cox said, adding that it may also be a BB, pellet or Nerf-type gun.
Individuals with information are asked to call the Sun Prairie Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 608-837-7336.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes