Sun Prairie resident Andrew Hysell became the fifth Democrat -- and the third from Sun Prairie -- to announce his bid to b the next 46th Assembly District Representative.
“I believe that an extreme right-wing agenda is a clear and present danger to our way of life,” said Hysell. “At the federal level, an activist court is threatening to end women’s rights. Here in Wisconsin, candidates for governor pledge to double down on that mistake.”
“I’m running as a Democrat for the assembly to stand in opposition to and fight against these forces as they must be stopped if we hope to save our democracy and protect our freedom,” said Hysell.
“We cannot stand by while Republican legislative leaders draw legislative maps that disenfranchise Wisconsin voters," Hysell added. "We cannot stand by while elected officials question the results of fair elections. And we cannot stand by while extremists call for the jailing of local elections officials who are simply doing their job.”
Hysell said Americans are justified in the belief that government is not on their side.
"While the anger is real, the solution is not to destroy the very institutions that protect our democracy," Hysell added. "Our true enemies are not one another, but instead the forces that seek to divide and drive us apart.”
Hysell has dedicated his career to fighting for fairness and equity. His experience includes work for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids where he led the charge to protect children from the tobacco industry's influence and to protect everyone from the harms of second-hand smoke.
As an Associate Vice President for Save the Children, Hysell advocated for early childhood literacy and childcare programs.
As the Director of the Campaign for Healthy Kids, Hysell said he partnered with First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! Initiative to combat childhood obesity.
Closer to home, Hysell personally and financially supported Tony Evers' gubernatorial run in 2018.
Hysell also worked with the Wisconsin Justice Initiative to support efforts to legalize cannabis and expunge nonviolent offender records.
In 2020, Hysell raised money and campaigned for Democratic candidates across the state as part of Evers’ Save the Veto project. He currently works on the issue of veterans’ mental health as well as for a nonprofit cooperative whose mission to reduce the costs of prescription drugs.
Hysell joins Sun Prairie residents Analiese Eicher and Mike Jacobs in seeking the seat along with Cottage Grove's Melissa Ratcliff and Madison City Council Alder Syed Abbas in announcing their campaigns to take over for Rep. Gary Hebl, who is not seeking reelection,
The 46th Assembly District includes the Village and Town of Cottage Grove, the Town and City of Sun Prairie, the Town of Burke, and a small portion on the far east side of Madison.
Andrew Hysell graduated from high school in Milwaukee and Carroll University in Waukesha where he earned a Bachelor of Sciences. He worked in Madison for Democrats in the State Assembly and Senate and subsequently earned his law degree from Georgetown University.