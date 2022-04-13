In a statement released on April 12, Sun Prairie native and incumbent representative Gary Hebl said he will not be seeking reelection in 2022.
"For almost 18 years, I’ve had the best job in the world. Sun Prairie has been my home since the day I was born. I cannot imagine a better place to grow up or raise a family. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to represent my hometown and the people of the 46th Assembly District. I have enjoyed every minute of it," Hebl wrote in a prepared statement.
"That being said, it’s time for the next chapter in my life. The time is right for me to focus on my personal life and my family, and pass the torch to the next generation of legislators," Hebl added.
"I plan to travel with my wife and family. I also want to be able to spend as much time as I can with my grandchildren, who are growing quicker than I can believe," Hebl said. "It will also give me more time to do the hobbies that I love, including biking, hiking, and flying.
"I’m sad to leave the State Capitol. I will forever cherish the memories I have made as a member of the Wisconsin State Legislature. I have formed innumerable relationships which have made me a better legislator, friend, listener, and person," the 46th Assembly Representative added. "To all the legislators, constituents, staffers, and interns who have helped me throughout the years, I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope we can continue to have meaningful conversations after my time in the legislature is done.
"I eagerly await to see what the future holds, both for myself and for the 46th Assembly District," Hebl added. "I am confident that my replacement will work hard for the district and find commonsense solutions to the problems facing Wisconsin. I look forward to getting to know my successor and helping them with their transition to the legislature."
Hebl represents the 46th Assembly District, which currently consists of Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Dunkirk, and Pleasant Springs.
Reaction came swiftly, first from State Senator Melissa Agard.
“Representative Hebl has been an incredible colleague and mentor in the state legislature. He has always been wonderful to work with, both in my time in the Assembly and Senate," Agard said. "Gary has been immensely dedicated to working for the folks of the 46th Assembly District for almost 20 years.
“I have fortunate to work with Gary so closely, and the Democratic caucus will not be the same without him," Agard added. "He truly cares about his constituency and has been an enthusiastic public servant. Wisconsin is stronger because of his commitment to preserving our environment and natural resources, investing in public education, and advocating for good government.
“I wish Gary nothing but the best in his retirement," Agard concluded, "as he spends time with his children and grandchildren, and I congratulate him on his years of public service.”