Dane County deputies arrested one and cited a second individual after a two-car crash in the Town of Burke portion of Highway 151 during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said both drivers were transported by Sun Prairie EMS to local hospitals with only minor injuries. Sun Prairie police assisted with traffic control around the crash, which was reported at 1:56 a.m.
Upon completion of the investigation, deputies:
• Arrested Jody A. Vilavong, age 37 of Madison, for operating while under the influence of intoxicants-first offense and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Deputies transported Vilavong and booked her into the Dane County Jail.
• Cited Reyna M. Saldana, age 23 of Verona, for open intoxicant in motor vehicle, then released her.
The Sun Prairie Police Department’s nixle alert service posted a notice at 4:22 a.m. that Highway 151 had reopened following the crash investigation.
SP woman jailed for 6th OWI
Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested and jailed a 44-year-old Sun Prairie woman in connection with a March 11 incident in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the SPPD said a caller reported a woman who was repeatedly striking the curb while driving her vehicle near the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue and Smith’s Crossing. Lefeber said officers responded to the area, located a suspected intoxicated driver and observed possible impairment before stopping the vehicle and conducting standardized field sobriety tests.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Angela Thomas, 44, of Sun Prairie for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (sixth offense), then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
SPPD offers vacation patrolsSun Prairie residents who will be out of town for a period of time and are requesting extra patrol for their residence are being asked to notify the Sun Prairie Police Department by filling out a form online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Vacation-Notification-49 .
Residents are asked to complete the form and submit it at least one week prior to when they will be out of town or on vacation. The form asks for the homeowner’s name, address, dates of vacation, telephone numbers, whether the home is alarmed and when the residents will return to the home.
Vacation notifications will be assigned to district officers based on the location of the notification. Please note they will attempt to drive through the area paying attention to any suspicious activity at the house or surrounding area. They may not necessarily get out of the squad to check the properties. The availability to patrol the area will be based on shift activity and there is no guarantee that an officer will be able to consistently check the area during the time the person(s) are on away from the home.
City man arrested twice in same weekSun Prairie police arrested a 22-year-old man twice in the same week at the same Schiller Street address.
Lefeber said a female in the 600 block of Schiller Street reported on March 10 at 10:56 p.m. that a male who was not supposed to be at the residence was there.
On March 12, officers responded again to the same address and arrested the same Sun Prairie male.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Gavin Ortiz, 22, of Sun Prairie for domestic sexual assault, domestic battery, and bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He received an additional charge of bail jumping in connection with the March 10 incident.
