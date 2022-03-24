Robert Meyer of Sun Prairie, who in 2018 may have set the all-time US record for the most votes ever received in any gubernatorial election per campaign dollar raised, announced recently that he is again representing Wisconsin’s Moderate Republican voters.
“I made a mistake switching parties late last year,” said Meyer, “which I did in part because the WI GOP agenda has become so narrowly focused despite the 2018 primary results which confirmed that Moderate Republicans still represent a very substantial percentage of the party."
Meyer said it's time to leave 2020 behind.
"I believe most Republicans agree: enough is enough with the election integrity issue," Meyer said. "Let’s finally move on from 2020 and focus on our collective practice of democracy.”
On his campaign website, Meyer said he is running for governor as a Republican because the incumbent has demonstrated himself to be incapable of leading Wisconsin on from the more than a decade of political stalemate.
"He's continued the prior administration’s tradition of not having a comprehensive fiscal plan, and he and DPI have inexplicably denied the most current reading science now legislated in almost 20 states," Meyer added. "The three conservative Republican candidates are pandering to election integrity fiction. Our state's moderate Republicans deserve representation too."