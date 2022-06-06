Soybean planting was 86 percent complete, 10 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the average, during the week ending June 5, according to the United States Department Agriculture's National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS).
Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 5, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Farmers made quick progress on the first cutting of hay this week and continued planting small grains, corn and soybeans.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 10 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 94 percent complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year but even with the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 89 percent complete, 13 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Corn emerged was 73 percent, 1 week behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Corn condition was 84 percent good to excellent statewide.
Soybean planting was 86 percent complete, 10 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the average. Soybeans emerged was 58 percent, 1 week behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 81 percent good to excellent.
Potato planting was reported as 92 percent complete. Potato condition was 95 percent good to excellent.
Oats planted was reported as 92 percent complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year and 4 days behind the average. Oats emerged was at 81 percent, 2 weeks behind last year and 2 days behind the average. One percent of oats had headed.
Oat condition was 83 percent good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat was 19 percent headed, 10 days behind last year and 4 days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 86 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 51 percent complete, 1 day behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 79 percent good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, up 5 percentage points from last week.