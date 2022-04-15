Acting on a staff recommendation, the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on April 12 approved a $1.77 million contract award for the improvements at Blue Heron Boulevard and South Grand Avenue and at Grand and Windsor Street/Highway 19 to LaLonde Contractors Inc. of Waukesha.
The improvements are scheduled to be completed by the start of classes this fall at Sun Prairie West High School, according to City Staff Engineer Tom Veith, who recommended the award of the contract to the responsive low bidder.
Of the total project cost, the city will be responsible for $542,000, Veith pointed out.
Other bidders included Parisi Construction of Verona at $2,361,074.53; and the high bid was from Zignego Company of Watertown, with a bid of $2,593,414.49.
The contract includes these pieces and associated costs:
Concrete Pavement = $451,953.
Concrete Sidewalk = 58,128.10.
Excavation Common = $127,765.62.
Topsoil = $55,641.40.
Base Aggregate = 146,154.88.
Traffic Signal Items = $475,228.55.
Surveying = $67,902.17.
Veith said the Engineer’s estimate for this project was $1,805,980 — slightly more than the accepted low bid.
Public Works Committee members unanimously approved the contract award to LaLonde for a total bid of $1,772,174.44.
City mowing contract awarded despite objectionGreg Coughlin’s request to keep the city’s lawn mowing business local was unsuccessful, with Public Works Committee members deciding to award a three-year city mowing contract to Jomago LLC.
In a report to the committee, City Fleet and Contracts Supervisor JR Brimmer wrote that the Sun Prairie Public Works Department is responsible for the mowing and maintenance of road right of ways (ROW), city-owned buildings and property, and storm water facilities.
“On average, these areas are mowed between 24-28 times between April and November, and due to the large amount of area and time it takes to complete, contracting this service out is the most time and cost effective solution for the department,” Brimmer wrote in the report.
The city has been contracting this service out for the past eight-plus years under contracts, and the most recent contract expired in December 2021. Lawn mowing work is funded from the operating budgets of both the Streets and Storm Water maintenance divisions, according to Brimmer’s report.
On March 31, 2022, the Public Works Department opened sealed bids for Contract 22-PW16: Mowing Services. The three-year contract for the 2022, 2023, 2024 mowing seasons includes the mowing of city rights of way, storm water facilities, and select city building lawns and property. Five bids were received, with Jomago LLC determined to be the responsive low bidder.
In his report, Brimmer wrote that reference checks on Jomago LLC, came back with no concerns to perform the mowing services work, and they have been doing similar work for the City of Madison for three years.
Based on the review of bids and support by the Public Works Director, Brimmer recommended awarding the bid to Jomago LLC for $64,885 per year for the 2022, 2023, 2024 mowing seasons and for an overall total for the 3-year contract of $194,655.
During one point of discussing the bids at the meeting, Coughlin — who said the contract was previously split up with Barnes when he bid on it before — speculated about how the contract could possibly be bid that inexpensively (watch the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
“The bid is so low I don’t even know how they’re going to do it,” Coughlin said, but added it will be their responsibility per the contract. He also said he is sure they do good work. “I don’t know how they could possibly do it on a per job basis.”
Fahrner gets chip seal contractActing on a staff recommendation from two bidders competing for the contract, the committee voted to award a $170,703 contract for 2022 chip sealing work to Fahrner Asphalt.
In a memo to the committee, Brimmer wrote that chip sealing help extends the life of the asphalt on city streets. “A chip seal process has been used throughout the city for well over 15 years, and has had resulted in extending the useful life along with recondition the asphalt top coat of city streets,” Brimmer added.
On March 31, 2022, the Public Works Department opened sealed bids for Contract 22-PW14: Bituminous Seal Coating with Aggregate.
The contract is for the application of approximately 91,015 square yards of a bituminous seal coat with aggregate (chip seal) mixture to select streets throughout the city to extend the life of the asphalt top coat. Two bid packets were requested by contractors and the city received two bids back for the project. Two bids were for granite chips as the aggregate — from Farhner and Scott Construction Inc.
In his memo, Brimmer wrote that Fahrner Asphalt has performed this type of work for the City of Sun Prairie in past years with good results so based on the review of bids and support by the Public Works Director, he recommended awarding the bid to Fahrner Asphalt for the amount of $170,703.
Energy Services RFQ OK’dActing on a recommendation from City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, the committee agreed to release of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). An RFQ would assist the city in identifying potential implementation partners Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) that would implement the Energy Savings Performance Contract, or ESPC.
An RFQ would identify partners based on detailed criteria that align with the City’s objectives and operational needs. After responses to the RFQ are received and scored, an evaluation committee would be a determination on whether or not to move forward with the recommendation of awarding an ESPC to the top-scoring qualified response.
City staff across several departments (Administration, Finance, Sun Prairie Utilities, and Public Services) met on several occasions to discuss the ESPC framework, along with opportunities and risks associated with the approach. Several peer cities (most notably La Crosse) were contacted for more information, along with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The main benefits identified including the consolidation of many individual capital improvement projects under one main performance contract, the analysis of energy savings opportunities to ensure cost effectiveness (ESCO would be required to commit to an energy savings guarantee), which would fund the capital expense of project implementation and pay off the upfront expense of performance contract project implementation.
“The key consideration to a successful ESPC is an accurate assessment and measurement of energy savings potential for the identified projects to be implemented,” Semroc wrote in the memo. “City buildings, equipment, streetlights (which would need to be considered in collaboration with SPU, who owns the capital assets), and other metered utility uses such as parks could all potential fall under a main ESPC.”
After being assured they could back away from any potential process if the city council does not want to proceed with a contract due to cost, the committee directed staff to proceed with the RFQ.