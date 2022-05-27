At the May 27 Dane County Health and Human Needs (HHN) Committee meeting, the committee created a subcommittee to examine challenges facing Dane County’s health care and public health workforce, including recruitment, retention, wellness, mental health, and community trauma.
The subcommittee will include up to 13 members that will include at least one county board member who serves on the HHN committee, one county board member who serves on the Personnel and Finance Committee, and one other county board member.
The subcommittee will also include members who represent medical providers, long-term care providers, and health care and public health workforce development.
“Our health care and public health workers have been through hell the past two years and I’m proud this Subcommittee will be discussing how we can help them be well. We all need this workforce to be well so that they can succeed at their job helping us be well,” said County Board Supervisor Mike Bare (District 32) who serves on the Personnel and Finance Committee.
County Board Supervisor Kierstin Huelsemann (District 27), who serves on the HHN Committee, said, “I hope that through this subcommittee we can come up with ways to better support health care workers in Dane County and the important work they do in our communities and for our community members”.
The subcommittee is expected to have the first meeting by June 20, a public hearing by July 20, and recommendations to the HHN Committee by Aug. 11, 2022.
“Nurses are integral to the health and well-being of our community. As a nurse, I know first-hand that we have been dealing with unprecedented levels of under-staffing, mental and emotional stress and trauma exacerbated by the pandemic. Through this collaboration, we can join forces with our local health systems and other stakeholders to find resources needed to provide support for our nurses in Dane County. The future of our healthcare workforce is at stake,” said County Board Supervisor Holly Hatcher (District 26).
The subcommittee appointments made by Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner (District 2), Chair of the Health and Human Needs Committee, include:
● Bare, representing the Personnel and Finance Committee of the Dane County Board of Supervisors;
● Huelsemann, representing the Health and Human Needs Committee of the Dane County Board of Supervisors;
● Hatcher, representing the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County;
● Pat Raes, RN, President, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin;
● Tami Burns, RN, UW Health;
● Tatiana Smith, CAN, Oakwood Nursing Home;
● Patti Becker, Director of Program Operations, Community Living Alliance;
● Dr. Gene Musser, MD, Member of the Dane County Board of Health and Wisconsin
Medical Society;
● Kerri Kliminski, Chair, Nursing Department, Madison College;
● Dr. Nainika Nanda, MD, Dane County Medical Society;
● Dr. John Beasley, MD, Dane County Medical Society;
● Tim Conroy, Executive Director, Capitol Lakes Retirement Community; and
● Dr. Mark Huth, MD, President and CEO of Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.
