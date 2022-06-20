KSUN
6/22/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
10:30 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022
11:25 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 06-20-22
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns
6/23/22
8:00 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022
8:55 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, The Sunshine Sisters
12:15 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
4:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, New World of Compensation
5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
6:00 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
6:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 06-22-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22
10:00 PM Common Council, 06-21-22
11:30 PM Utilities Commission, 06-20-22
6/24/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022
8:30 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Heart Math
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
3:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22
3:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
6:30 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022
7:25 PM Ho-Chunk Culture and Language
8:00 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns
6/22/22
8:00 AM Northside Concert, 06-07-19
9:00 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
10:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
11:00 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
12:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
3:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
4:00 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
5:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
6:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
7:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
8:15 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
9:00 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
9:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
10:00 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19
10:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
6/23/22
8:00 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM Eight Electric Actors
11:30 AM Controversy Crew
12:30 PM The Masked Actors
2:30 PM The Tentacle Team
4:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
6:00 PM Wolf Pack
7:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:00 PM WYKMWAM Crew
10:00 PM PotaFOE
6/24/22
8:00 AM Mark Hayward
9:00 AM Library, Storytime
9:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
10:00 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
10:30 AM Kidsplay
11:30 AM Ken Lonnquist
12:30 PM Fox & Branch
1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
2:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
3:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
4:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
5:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
5:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
7:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
9:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
9:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
10:00 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19
10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22