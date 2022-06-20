The Sun interview
103.5 FM The Sun co-hosts Jamison Rabbitt (left) and Mark Gonwa interviewed District 1 Alder Steve Stocker during a live remote at the Colonial Club StrawberryFest on Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from StrawberryFest benefit the Colonial Club. The Sun, along with cable access TV channels KSUN and KIDS-4, is part of the Sun Prairie Media Center.

 Chris Mertes

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

6/22/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:00 AM Municipal Court Live

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:30 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022

11:25 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 06-20-22

6:30 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

6/23/22

8:00 AM Memorial Day Parade 2022

8:55 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, The Sunshine Sisters

12:15 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-16-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

4:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, New World of Compensation

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

6:00 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

6:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 06-22-22

8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22

10:00 PM Common Council, 06-21-22

11:30 PM Utilities Commission, 06-20-22

6/24/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

8:30 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

3:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-17-22

3:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

6:30 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

7:25 PM Ho-Chunk Culture and Language

8:00 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/22/22

8:00 AM Northside Concert, 06-07-19

9:00 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

10:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

11:00 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

12:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

3:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

4:00 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

5:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

6:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

7:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

8:15 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

9:00 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

9:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

10:00 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

10:30 PM Read Your Heart Out

6/23/22

8:00 AM Gryffindorians

9:30 AM Eight Electric Actors

11:30 AM Controversy Crew

12:30 PM The Masked Actors

2:30 PM The Tentacle Team

4:00 PM Secret Sloth Society

6:00 PM Wolf Pack

7:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

9:00 PM WYKMWAM Crew

10:00 PM PotaFOE

6/24/22

8:00 AM Mark Hayward

9:00 AM Library, Storytime

9:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

10:00 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

10:30 AM Kidsplay

11:30 AM Ken Lonnquist

12:30 PM Fox & Branch

1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

2:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

3:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

5:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

5:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

6:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

7:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

9:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

9:30 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

10:00 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22