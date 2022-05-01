Managing editor’s note: Campaign Notebook is a recurring collection of news snippets from the 2022 political campaign season.
Lasry sounds off on Dane County Starbucks unionsOn April 26, Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry voiced his support for the workers at the three Dane County Starbucks stores that filed for union representation Monday, throwing his support behind local workers fighting to make things better at their workplace.
“Since the very beginning of this campaign, I’ve told folks that I want to bring real change and real results to the people of Wisconsin. Supporting local unionization to make things better for people in the workplace is the perfect way to do that,” Lasry said in a statement released by his campaign. “I’m proud to stand beside these brave workers as they fight for change in their workplace. One step at a time, the Union Strong movement is making real change for workers across the state, and as Wisconsin’s next Senator, I will fight every day to help them.”
Michels announces gubernatorial runWisconsin businessman, Tim Michels, on April 25 announced he is running for Wisconsin governor, seeking the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, State Rep. Tim Ramthun and businessman Kevin Nicholson.
If he wins the Aug. 9 primary election, Michels will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers.
In a recent post to the Wisconsin Conservative Digest, Michels wrote: “So now, our campaign to beat Tony Evers begins. Some have wondered why I’ve just announced. Why so late? Well, I’ve been busy building one of Wisconsin’s great businesses. But here is the thing: it’s not late. People are sick of endless campaigns. They’re sick of the petty squabbles, where men and women who have a shared agenda tear each other down in a year-long primary. And they are sick of losing to big government liberals like Tony Evers. I am not running a perpetual campaign. I will not engage in petty sniping with my fellow GOP candidates. And I will not lose to Tony Evers.”
Michels announced after former Gov. Tommy Thompson announced he will not run in 2022, Nicholson picked up a key endorsement from Pro-Life Wisconsin and Kleefisch received the endorsement of Associated Builders and Contractors.
Ratcliff picks up former sheriff’s endorsementDave Mahoney, who was elected as Dane County Sheriff in 2006 and retired in 2021, announced on April 25 he has endorsed Melissa Ratcliff for Wisconsin State Assembly’s 46th Assembly District.
“Melissa Ratcliff is a true public servant who works tirelessly to find solutions to tough problems,” Mahoney said. “Melissa Ratcliff knows the issues and communities in District 46 because she lives there, is raising her family there, and is already representing some of the area as a County Board Supervisor. She will hit the ground running in the State Legislature. We need her voice in the Assembly. I am enthusiastically supporting her.”
“In the 12 days since we announced this campaign, the support has been overwhelming,” Ratcliff said. “It is an honor to earn former Sheriff Mahoney’s endorsement. As someone who was elected four times and served with distinction, he knows how important it is to be connected to the communities you represent. I am thrilled to have him standing with me in this campaign.”
Ratcliff is a Democratic candidate for the State Assembly District 46. This is an open seat created by the retirement of Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie. Ratcliff currently serves a portion of the area as a Dane County Supervisor and as a Trustee on the Village of Cottage Grove Board. Melissa and her husband have two children, 13 and 17, who attend Monona Grove public schools.
