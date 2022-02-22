Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek is sharing tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage as a result of the recent winter storm.
“Ice dams, car accidents, and power outages may have caused damage to property during this week’s storm,” said Houdek. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
The experts at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) also recommend that consumers consider the following tips as they respond to storm damage:
• Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, missing shingles, spoiled food due to a power outage, etc.;
• Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up; and
• Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement;
“As Wisconsinites recover from this storm, storm chasers who are unlicensed to perform repairs may try to take advantage of the situation,” said Houdek. “Do your homework before signing any contracts and consider working with your insurance company to identify reliable, licensed contractors.”
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offers tips to prevent problems, based on past consumer complaints. Wisconsinites can also contact DATCP's Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov to find out if any complaints have been made against a particular business or contractor.