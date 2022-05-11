Road work ahead
City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the Barbara Street-Jeanne Court construction contractor plans to begin tree removal on Friday, May 13, 2022.

That wlll be followed by pulverizing the existing asphalt on the streets on Monday or Tuesday, May 16 and 17 in time to begin underground work on Wednesday, May 18.

Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com