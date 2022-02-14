Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022:

Brian J. Allsage, Sun Prairie, unlawful trespass Jan. 2, $187.

Ireanna D. Anderson, Janesville, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 8, $98.80.

Kellen J. Anderson, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 12, $98.80.

Devon E. Benjamin, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred on Dec. 29.

Janyika M. Clark, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 14, $98.80.

Robert Collins Jr., Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Jan. 7, $98.80.

Pedro J. Colungamunoz, Madison, operating while suspended Jan. 14, $124.

Latavius D. Elvington, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 7, $124.

Gabriel J. Eull, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Jan. 8, $98.80.

Luke T. Fischer, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limits, dismissed; violation of driver’s license restrictions, dismissed; both occurred Nov. 6.

John M. Hamilton, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limits, $98.80; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; both occurred on Jan. 16.

Timothy N. Hendrickson, Edgerton, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 23, $98.80.

Chantelle L. James, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 13, $124.

Harjeet Kaur, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 7, $124.

Deante L. Luster, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Dec. 28, $124.

Kylah L. McCullers, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 16, $136.60.

Yusef B. Nolley, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed Jan. 16, $136.60.

Andrew D. Richmond, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 6, $124.

Troy J. Rowe, DeForest, unlicensed operators in parking lots or ramps, $187; retail theft, $187; both occurred on Dec. 13.

Justin A. Schroeder, Beaver Dam, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 28, $136.60.

Darlene M. Schultz, Watertown, operating while suspended Jan. 9, dismissed.

Jaclynn D. Slappey, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred on Dec. 30.

Traci K. Stewart, Sun Prairie, deviating from laned traffic Dec. 24, $98.80.

