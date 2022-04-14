Sun Prairie School Board member Alwyn Foster will not be disciplined after failing to comply with repeated open records requests in 2021, according to action taken by the board on Monday, April 11.
Board members took action based on a third-party report — prepared by MWH Law Group — that recommended censuring Foster as well as “better training on handling open records requests and complaints against board members.”
The law firm’s investigation called for new board member training materials to “include a stronger focus” on the responsibilities of board members as record custodians, the development of a clearer policy for record retention and the implementation of a mandatory training program for all board members “relative to their responsibilities under open records law.”
The law firm report detailed Foster’s failures to comply with repeated records requests by district resident and former John Welke. Welke filed a complaint in October against Foster.
Welke’s complaint stated Foster violated state law and board policy BDDI by failing to completely fulfill his records requests and refusing to communicate with Welke and others who don’t share his views.
After the district recruited its attorney in October to help Foster respond, cooperation with Welke’s requests improved.
The report also detailed “periods of unresponsiveness,” adding that Foster was not “forthright” about all the records Welke sought — including a text message that Foster received during a July 2021 board meeting in which a member of the public had questions about the meeting’s subject matter.
The report also said Foster may have also “destroyed at least one record after (district legal counsel Danielle) Tierney cautioned him not to delete documents.”
“Not only has he potentially violated state law governing public records, but he has also created mistrust with at least one community member through his actions,” the report’s conclusion states. “Very simply, Mr. Foster’s actions with respect to Mr. Welke’s open records requests did not comport with the standards of conduct expected from (a Sun Prairie) board member.”
The board voted 5-2 to reject censure of Foster, instead moving to unanimously embrace more records retention and disclosure training for new board members. Foster was elected in 2021.
In remarks during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting later on Monday night, district resident Tracy Frank said she hoped that the board will continue to make its investigations public. She recalled the investigation behind the Feb. 1, 2021 slavery assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School and how long that report took to prepare and make public.