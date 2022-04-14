Alwyn Foster complaint timeline

The timeline of the investigation into Sun Prairie School Board member Alwyn Foster’s failure to comply with former board member John Welke’s open records requests took more than six months. Here is the timeline:

July 26 — Foster makes comment during Sun Prairie School Board meeting that he received a text message during the board meeting. The message asked Foster to not use acronyms. Board member Carol Albright criticized Foster for accepting text messages during the meeting. Both Board President Steve Schroeder and Board Governance Officer Tom Weber acknowledged Foster received a text message. Foster later admitted the message was from Tracy Frank.

July 30 — Welke submitted a Public Records request seeking Foster’s text message he referenced during the meeting. Welke asked for electronic records from Foster’s non-district accounts.

September 16 -- Welke made more requests, this time asking for messages from Tracy Frank sent to Foster n July 26 in addition to Foster’s cell phone bill.

Mid-September — Sun Prairie Area School District engaged attorney Danielle Tierney of Axley Brynelson to assist Foster in responding to Welke’s records requests.

September 30 -- Third request made, this time to Foster, by Welke for emails associated with Life Church Dane County and any school district emails Foster received to a Life Church Dane County phone number, along with a complaint against Foster, citing violation of Board Policy BDDI.

October 25 — Final records request made by Welke, this time to Board President Steve Schroeder.

November 5 — Tierney authors response to Welke’s requests, but response does not include specific text message Foster referred to during July 26 board meeting. MWH Law Group LLP retained by SPASD to provide advice and counsel relative to the complaint.

MWH’s legal services to SPASD included investigating the allegations set forth in the Complaint. Specifically, MWH was tasked with determining if Mr. Foster violated any SPASD or Board policy relative to his actions (or lack thereof) in response to Mr. Welke’s open records requests.

In conjunction with the investigation, SPASD also retained separate counsel, Jon E. Anderson of Husch Blackwell, to represent Mr. Foster’s interests in connection with the investigation. Anderson was present with Mr. Foster during the interview conducted by MWH.

March 9, 2022 — MWH issues final report noting violation of four board policies and recommends censure of Foster.

April 11, 2022 — Sun Prairie School Board meets partially in closed session and in open session. The board pledges to implement more records retention training for new board members but fails to censure Foster on a 5-2 vote.