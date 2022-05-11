The Sun Prairie City Council will consider the newly completed City of Sun Prairie Housing Study as part of its Tuesday, May 17 agenda, according to Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler.
Kugler told the Sun Prairie Plan Commission during its May 10 meeting that the council would be considering the housing study, which was recommended to the council by the Community Development Authority Advisory Board in April.
Kugler reviewed the report for members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting. Among the study’s recommendations is the hiring of a full-time city staff person to deal with housing issues, and Kugler said that the city’s current financial management plan shows that position being hired in 2025.
However, Kugler said he hoped the city could examine budgetary options to hire the position in 2023, because many of the study’s recommendations involve actions by a full-time employee to handle housing-related issues.
Another recommendation that the city has already started is extending the life of city tax increment finance (TIF) districts for another year and diverting the proceeds from the district to a city housing fund. Kugler said he hoped the council would consider using some of the housing fund dollars to hire a city housing employee in 2023, but wasn’t certain if the council would authorize such a use of funds.
The housing study recommends that the City of Sun Prairie add 200 units each year to handle housing demand for both single family and multi-family dwellings. Units already approved in 2022 or in the development pipeline far surpass that total.
Commissioners seek more apartments in Smith’s Crossing plan
Acting on a city staff recommendation, the commission voted unanimously (with three commissioners absent) to recommend city council approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a 92-unit multi-family development located at 2464 Jenny Wren Trail.
But both District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch and Mayor Paul Esser wondered why the plan was only for 92 units and not any more.
City Planner Sarah Sauer and developer Luke Stauffacher — who has developed two other apartment complexes in Smith’s Crossing — explained that the allotment of multifamily units was maxed out in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood. Veridian Homes originally established the number of multi-family units as a proportion to other single family units planned for the neighborhood.
The proposed development will consist of a mix of efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units within two, three-story connected apartment buildings connected by a common clubhouse space.
Both Stauffacher and architect Greg Held from Cascade Development noted that the reception is not usually for more units in an apartment development. Held said the unit mix is 50 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and 12 efficiency units.
Kugler pointed out that to add more units would require amending the Smith’s Crossing General Development Plan. Sauer said the development as proposed handles parking requirements, but adding more units would push the development out of compliance with city parking requirements.
Stauffacher said he would footnote the mayor’s request the next time he is planning to construct a multi-family development in Sun Prairie.
When asked later in the meeting why there were not more two and three-bedroom units — referring to a recommendation in the city’s Housing Study to add those types of units to multi-family developments — Held explained it was due to the market in Dane County. “This has generally been the typical unit mix,” Held added.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend the 92-unit apartment development to the council for approval.
Distribution Center change backed
Acting on a city planning staff recommendation, commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend council approval of a change in the city’s approval process for distribution centers.
Sauer wrote in her report to the council that the city requested approval of an amendment to Chapter 17.16 to allow ‘Last-mile’ Distribution centers occupying 50,000 sq. ft. or fewer to be classified as a light industrial land use.
The ordinance currently permits Distribution Centers by right in the Urban and Heavy Industrial zoning districts (UI, HI) but as conditional in the Suburban Industrial (SI) district. Light Industrial Land Uses are allowed as special uses in all industrially zoned districts. Conditional uses require a public hearing with the City’s Plan Commission, and approval by the City Council, whereas special uses are reviewed at the staff level.
Sauer noted alders recently approved several zoning ordinance amendments to Chapter 17.16 to move the more minor applications to staff review to provide a quicker and less costly process for developers. Staff had initially intended to present an amendment to uses described as Distribution Centers in Section 17.16.120 of the zoning ordinance but ultimately decided more review was needed before recommending a precise amendment.
Currently Distribution Centers are described in the ordinance as facilities oriented to the short-term storage or trans-shipment of materials involving the activities and products of four or fewer businesses.
More recently, Sauer added, there has been a high demand for ‘last-mile’ distribution facilities, whose purpose is to process and/or re-distribute products to smaller vehicles (less than 15,000 pounds) for delivery directly to consumers or end users within a shorter distance. Review of last-mile facilities in recent years has been largely routine and has not generated public opposition or controversy.
“Staff predicts the region will see more requests for ‘last mile’ facilities occupying smaller square footages to accommodate rapidly emerging e-commerce sales,” Sauer wrote. “To expedite the review process, staff recommends the ordinance be amended to review facilities occupying 50,000 sq. ft. or less as light industrial land uses in Section 17.16.130, which only require a staff review, and to continue to regulate facilities occupying over 50,000 sq. ft. as Distribution Centers under the current ordinance.”
With no appearances at the commission’s public hearing, commissioners voted to recommend council approval of the ordinance changes.
Permanent outdoor display to be prohibited in Main Street Overlay?
The city requested approval of an amendment to Section 17.16.200 of the Official Zoning Ordinance to prohibit Permanent Outdoor Display and Sales uses in the Main Street Overlay (MSO) Zoning District.
In her report to the commission, City Planner Ria Hull wrote that the purpose of the Main Street Overlay provisions of the Zoning Ordinance is to aid in the implementation of the recommendations contained in the West Main Street Corridor Plan, an element of the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan, and to encourage high quality redevelopment and revitalization of lands located within the Main Street corridor overlay district as established on the official zoning map.
The city-proposed amendments will delete “Permanent Outdoor Display and Sales as a Primary or Principal Use” from the list of conditional uses and add it to the list of prohibited uses. Hull wrote in her report that this use is not consistent with the goals and objectives of the MSO.
Uses such as “outdoor maintenance services,” “outdoor storage,” and “parking lot as a principal use” are all prohibited in the MSO. The uses which fall under the category of “Permanent Outdoor Display and Sales as a Primary or Principal Use” are very similar to these other prohibited uses.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend council approval of the changes.