Acting on a city planning staffer’s recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on April 12 recommended city council approval of a 10,500 sq. ft. Diventures swim school to be located in the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District on the city’s west side.
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her report to the commission that Diventures is requesting council approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct the swim and dive school located at the intersection of Blue Aster Boulevard and South Thompson Road.
The site is platted as Lot 5 of the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District, Sauer wrote, but a separate request for a two-lot Certified Survey Map (CSM) to allow a second future development on the site is being reviewed concurrently with the PIP request as a staff review.
According to Sauer’s report, the facility will include a natatorium (pool area), classrooms, changing rooms, and a retail component, operating daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with roughly 35 staff members.
Full access to the site will be provided off Blue Aster at the northern corner of the site with a right-in/right-out access off of South Thompson Road.
A pedestrian sidewalk will connect the front entrance of the facility to the public sidewalk on Blue Aster.
The building exterior will consist primarily of fiber cement board siding with a painted brick base and slanted roof.
Varying patterns of color, windows, and protruding base heights front façade facing Thompson. The west façade facing the parking lot provides storefront windows and wood printed aluminum and protruding rooflines. The primary customer entrance includes a covered walkway and a wood printed aluminum column.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend council approval of the Diventures proposal; Mayor Paul Esser said the city council is scheduled to consider the plan as part of its April 19 agenda.
Replat for The Reserve recommended
Acting on a recommendation by Sauer, the commission voted to recommend a final plat of The Reserve Second Replat. The proposal by Elsing Development Company would replat 27 existing lots into 35 smaller lots. The Reserve Second Replat is located north of Stonehaven Drive and east of Black Wolf Trail.
In addition to the reconfiguration of the existing lots, Elsing will vacate and release six public utility easements in order to re-dedicate them with the proposed replat. The proposed replat would maintain existing SR-4, low density residential zoning.
In her report to the commission, Sauer pointed out there are no proposed changes to the public right-of-way or public outlots dedicated with the original plat.
A small 647 square foot outlot will be split and dedicated to the city for open space and stormwater adjacent to Outlot 9 off Broadway Drive.
All lots in the replat are in compliance with the bulk standards for minimum lot area and lot width found in Section 17.24.030 for single-family detached homes and the SR-4 zoning district.
Due to the lot reconfiguration, utility easements that were previously located between lots will be vacated and new easements will be re-established in the new final plat.
‘Heyday’ preliminary plat forwardedActing on a recommendation from City Planner Ria Hull, commissioners recommended CR Devco’s Preliminary Plat for “Heyday Sun Prairie” containing 12 single-family lots, 4 multifamily lots, a community park and two stormwater outlots. Heyday Sun Prairie is a 43.5 acre development located on the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
Alders approved a General Development Plan (GDP) for Heyday in January, and in February, 2022, alders approved an annexation petition and an annexation agreement for approximately 40 acres of land, which was located in the Town of Bristol.
The city council also approved a separate development agreement for a utility extension north from the Creek View Crossing subdivision in March to serve Heyday.
In her report, Hull wrote that CR Devco is currently planning to be construct Heyday Sun Prairie in one phase beginning this summer and continuing until completion.
CR Devco intends to develop the four multi-family lots into single-family attached rentable units, with the remaining 12 single-family detached lots to be sold to area home builders.
Housing Study part of May 10 agendaSun Prairie City Planning Director Josh Clements said the Sun Prairie Plan Commission will review the city’s draft Housing Study as part of its May 10 agenda.