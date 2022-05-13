The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on May 10 agreed to postpone action on changes to the city’s Snow Emergency Parking Policy despite differing recommendations from Mayor Paul Esser and city staff.
Esser attended the committee meeting and described where the issue came from. He said he was in the area of Wrigley Field in the winter of 2021 and noticed what happened when vehicle owners in the area left their cars parked during a heavy snowfall.
“They figured it out,” Esser said, adding that many of them took mass transit, while others simply dug their cars out of the snow and vehicles made their way around those who were plowed in.
Esser said he wanted the city to take a look at the issue from the perspective of the resident. He said many times, vehicle owners can’t move their vehicles or they don’t have an alternate place to park them.
Public Services Management Analyst Lauren Freeman conducted a thorough examination of not only the city’s policy, but also those of other communities. For example, Appleton prohibits overnight parking year-round, and has a tiered snow emergency system for alternate side parking or no parking at all during snow emergencies. Greenfield uses snow emergencies to restrict parking on streets declared an emergency thoroughfare only and requires overnight alternate side parking all year.
Freeman suggested in her memo that the city could examine the benefits of even-odd alternate side parking, similar to those in place in many Wisconsin communities.
“The benefit of this policy is that it gives residents an opportunity to park on the street all winter, but would require that they move their car each night to allow crews to come back and plow the other side of the road,” Freeman wrote. “However, there are several drawbacks to adopting this policy in Sun Prairie. The city only has enough personnel to staff one full plowing shift, so daytime maintenance tasks would be further delayed if successive night plowing operations were to take place.”
Alternate side parking would also require city staff to clear both sides of the street, which would add more cost to snow removal operations if that policy is adopted.
The option of alternate side parking during snow emergencies only has the same cost impact, according to Freeman.
The most popular policy statewide is the same one the City of Sun Prairie uses: motor vehicle parking is prohibited on city streets during a declared snow emergency. Freeman recommended no change to the city’s snow emergency parking ordinance, citing cost. Public Works staff have agreed to work harder to get the message to residents about the city’s existing snow emergency parking policy to reduce the number of citations issued.
Complimenting Freeman on a solid analysis, Esser said he didn’t think it was a public works issue. He said many times, those living in apartment buildings without sufficient numbers of spaces for parking are the residents who are cited — and many times, those folks are marginalized, they are senior citizens, or lower income residents who can’t afford to park their cars in driveways or garages like single-family homeowners can.
“This is really going to be looked at as part of the equity audit,” Esser said, referring to the city’s equity audit scheduled to be completed this year or in early 2023.
Public Works Committee members disagreed with the mayor, asking for more data before making a final decision.
“I understand everything that the mayor had to say. I agree with about 90% of it,” remarked District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy. She said many of the city’s narrowest streets are in her district, including the one where she lives: North Street. She said she’s experienced times when people have parked on the street during snow emergencies and she or her husband can’t leave their driveways because someone parked in a manner that resulted in the city plow leaving a large drift of snow in front of their driveway.
“I feel there is an issue here,” McIlroy said, adding that she does not want single mothers or low income vehicle owners to get citations. “I think we need to find another way.”
Currently, the city allows residents in certain areas to park in city park parking lots, the Sun Prairie Park and Ride lot, Cannery Square downtown and in Merchant Square in Providence if they can’t find off-street locations to park their vehicles.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the data on which areas of the city receive the most snow emergency parking citations is available.
Anecdotally, Lefeber said Providence residents receive a substantial amount of citations each year for parking on city streets during a snow emergency.
Citing his own work at Jon Lancaster Toyota where the dealership works with rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, District 4 Alder David Virgell suggested the city explore that possibility.
Others on the committee suggested a parking pass for residents who come to city hall to seek a hardship exemption from citations.
Public Works members asked for police and public works staff to work together to develop solutions for some of the most ticketed parts of the city, using snow emergency parking data from the SPPD.
The committee members unanimously approved the delay until a future meeting.