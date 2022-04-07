A 10,500 sq. ft. Diventures Swim School is being proposed as part of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission's Tuesday, April 12 agenda.
City Planning Director Josh Clements said in a press release that the commission will consider a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow the Diventures swim school to be constructed at the intersection of Blue Aster Blvd. and South Thompson Road in the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District.
A Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide Lot 5 of Pumpkin Patch into two development sites is also under consideration as part of the April 12 agenda.
Other items that are part of the plan commission agenda include:
• Apartments and condos on West Main Street -- The commission will consider a Planned Development Concept Plan for a two-building proposal by CF Investments LLC with approximately 143 apartment dwellings and 54 condominium dwellings at 2701 West Main Street.
• Heyday Preliminary Plat -- CR Devco LLC is seeking approval of a Preliminary Plat for “Heyday Sun Prairie” containing 12 single-family lots, four multi-family lots, a community park and two stormwater outlots on 43.5 acres on the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
• SPASD sign request -- The Sun Prairie Area School District is seeking commission approval recommendation for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a ground sign to exceed the maximum sign area for Sun Prairie West High School located at 2850 Ironwood Drive.
• The Reserve -- Elsing Development is seeking approval of a Final Plat of “The Reserve Second Replat,” that re-plats 26 lots into 35 lots. The development is located north of Stonehaven Drive and east of Black Wolf Trail.
• Food trucks in the parks? The commission will conduct a public hearing on a request from the city to amend Section 17.16.090(B) of the city's Zoning Ordinance to permit Mobile Food Vending as an accessory use to Active Outdoor Public Recreational land uses.
• Deadline extension? The commission will consider a request by VH Smith's Crossing II LLC to extend the recording deadline for the Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition Final Plat. The development is located east of O’Keeffe Avenue and west of Clarmar Drive.
Hybrid meeting registration, feedback options
The April 12 plan commission meeting will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees. Please use the instructions to participate and watch the meeting remotely.
To register in advance for the webinar, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81886476419?pwd=c0dYUTRWaVIwNEdPNzhUUVpxNjNjdz09
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Public comments may be registered through the city's electronic submission system. To submit a public comment, please click on the following link:
The survey will close for public comment at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting. All comments will be included for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.
Application materials for the projects being considered as part of the agenda can be found on the city’s website.
Watch the meeting live on Sun Prairie Media Center's KSUN channel 983 on Spectrum cable systems or channels 13 and 1013 on TDS Cable, or online at ksun.tv in the live streaming video section or on the Sun Prairie Media Center Mobile app.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division weekdays during regular business hours at 608-825-1107.