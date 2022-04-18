Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022:
Ronald J. Alvites Sandoval, speeding on highway or street within city March 16, $149.20.
Heidessa L. Bentzler, Madison, retail theft Feb. 22, $187.
Bryan Brooks, Oconomowoc, improper signal for stop or turn March 11, $98.80.
Jennifer L. Buford, Marshall, non-registration of motor vehicle Feb. 26, $98.80.
Shih T. Chao, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley March 10, $98.80.
Stephen C. Dowd, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn March 23, $98.80.
Logan S. Friedli, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 27, dismissed.
Timothy E. Giuliano, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn March 20, $98.80.
Jonathan R. Jones, Milwaukee, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license March 12, $124.
Branden J. Krage-Suter, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana March 16, $313.
Ashley R. Lambert, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red march 11, $98.80.
Esteban Perez Cruz, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred March 20.
Jaime Ramalesolalde, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 24, $124.
Lennin Rios-Espinoza, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. $124; speeding on highway or street within city limits, $281.50; both occurred March 17.
Jennifer E. Smith, Sun Prairie, failure to file report with Division of Motor Vehicles March 28, $124.
Christopher L. Webster, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability-flee/elude officer March 14, $439.
Yer Y. Xiong, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red March 11, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
