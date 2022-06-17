The Sun Prairie School Board will narrow its focus on the possibility of an exceed the revenue cap referendum following a budget presentation Monday night, June 13.
Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance for the Sun Prairie Area School District, continued with the presentation made during the May 23, 2022 school board meeting which shows significant projected budget deficits — including a deficit of $21.1 million for the 2026-27 school year.
Both Frei and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter wrote in a report to the board before Monday’s meeting that the projected deficits “result from the lack of adequate projected increased state funding that keeps pace with inflation” and that the deficits are unrelated to the opening of Sun Prairie West High School this fall.
During the discussion on May 23, the board asked SPASD administration to bring forward a report describing the ramifications of reductions needed to balance the budget.
The board also requested information about how an exceed the revenue limit referendum could address the impending fiscal challenges.
At this time, the current estimated reduction needed is approximately $7 million for the 2022-23 school year if fund balance and one-time federal COVID-19 funding were not used to balance the budget.
In order to meet that deficit, the district would need to cut 7% of the current operating budget.
Prior to and during the meeting, Frei presented charts included in a Board Docs report and in a video with the board’s online packet to provide a frame of reference for potential budget reductions.
Although reductions listed in the report were for illustrative purposes only, Frei said a budget reduction process would be created to align with the board’s strategic vision.
Board members were keenly aware of the cuts that would be needed if the board did not move ahead with an exceed-the-revenue-cap referendum.
Board Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland thanked Frei and Rosseter for the work on the budget, and especially cuts needed. “Having both sides of that picture will be important for the community if we don’t move forward with a referendum,” McFarland said.
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber asked Frei to give a discussion about the revenue cap and how it hurts the district. By not increasing state aid, Weber argued, growing districts up against the revenue cap will have to cut their budgets or go to referenda because of increasing costs. Frei had a slide in a previous presentation that showed inflation increasing faster than state aid to local school districts.
Both Board Clerk Carol Albright and Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday thanked Frei for the presentation.
“We need to make easy for people to understand what is happening to our schools,” Holiday said, adding that the public needs to understand why it is so dire. Holiday also asked how the board will work through what needs to happen next — either cuts or a referendum.
Frei said with direction given at the meeting, administrative staff will return to the next board meeting with a more defined dollar amount in terms of required cuts, and discussions will continue during regular board meetings until a final decision is made.
Board President Steve Schroeder said with bulging deficits coming, it’s unacceptable to go backwards.
“We’re not going to vote on this, but . . . what I would propose that you all start putting together some numbers” in terms of what the community is willing to support, Schroeder said, adding that the district needs to educate the community on what is happening.“We don’t have a lot of time to waste.”
The board president asked Frei to prepare information about the exceed the revenue referendum at different tiers and what is going to happen to the mill rate at each level.
“I think to most people in this community, a $6.6 million budget cut would be unacceptable,” Schroeder added.
An exceed the revenue limit referendum could provide needed funds to balance the budget without cuts in the near term. Any exceed the revenue cap referendum language would have to be completed by the end of August in order to be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to Frei.
Weber said the board owes it to SPASD taxpayers to look hard at budget cuts and whether a referendum is needed. “We should be having a more deliberate conversation by the next meeting,” Weber said.
The district should know what the school purpose mill rate should be at the board’s June 27 meeting. “We can talk about that more,” Frei said.
Holiday asked if the board decides not to go to referendum, when final cuts would need to be made. Frei said in December, he will have a budget forecast model, but by January and February, the board should do “heavy lifting” on any cuts to present a balanced budget in May.
Rosseter said the district is going to start placing information about the budget in one place on the district’s website so the public can access it in the near future.
But one thing the discussion seemed to agree on: Whether or not a referendum is a long-term a solution remains contingent on whether or not the state legislature funds schools on pace with inflation in budget cycles moving into the future.