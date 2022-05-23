Sun Prairie police arrested a 39-year-old Trevor, Wisconsin, man for possession of cocaine in connection to a May 21 incident that occurred in the parking lot at Pick’n Save, 640 E. Main St.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said store employees called police at 7:35 p.m. to tell them about a white Mercedes parked in their back parking lot with someone lurched over the steering wheel.
Officers responded and found the male with a needle and medical syringe still in his hand after passing out.
Police tested a white powdery substance found at the scene and based on test results placed him under arrest for possession of cocaine.
Police arrested Joseph Vestuto for a parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia before transporting him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Brown pleads guilty in Anisa Scott deathAn 18-year-old Madison man entered a guilty plea in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, May 20 to his role among three teens who shot from vehicle-to-vehicle, resulting in the 2020 death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott of Sun Prairie.
Andre P. Brown pleaded guilty to being a party to first-degree reckless homicide for the Aug. 11, 2020, shooting that caused the death of Scott.
Scott was a passenger in a car with her mother’s boyfriend, Christopher Carthans, when they were shot at by occupants of another vehicle that included Brown, who also pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shots fired at Carthans.
Under a plea agreement, Brown avoids a trial set to begin July 11 and is being recommended to spend no more than 40 years in prison. A reckless homicide conviction and attempted homicide conviction each could carry up to 40 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese is scheduled to sentence Brown on Monday, Sept. 12.
Sun Prairie man arrested for resisting, spitting on officersSun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 52-year-old Sun Prairie man for resisting officers and spitting on them while they were taking him into custody.
Officers responded to Wagner’s Bar, 110 E. Main St., at 12:50 a.m. to check on a male patron who fell down and whom management believed should be removed from the establishment.
Police took the male into protective custody, but eventually placed him under arrest, Cox said.
Paramedics were called to treat the male, but he refused treatment. As officers were attempting to place the male under arrest, he reached unsuccessfully for a pocket knife, resisted officers and spat on them.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jason Hensler for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threats to a law enforcement officer, felon concealing a pocket knife and throwing or expelling bodily substances, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police nab 14-year-old burglarSun Prairie police arrested and detained a 14-year-old Sun Prairie male on May 22 after he allegedly broke into Pearl of Envy Auto Detailing at 291 East Linnerud Drive.
A person inside the business at 7:57 p.m. called police to notify them about hearing a pane of glass break. Officers responded and found an intoxicated 14-year-old Sun Prairie male who entered the business after breaking a window pane. Police searched his backpack and found a bottle of bourbon.
Cox said he believed the male had an accomplice who has not been apprehended after running from officers.
Cox said police arrested the 14-year-old Sun Prairie male for criminal damage to property, underage possession or consumption of intoxicants and underage possession of tobacco, then transported him to the Juvenile Reception Center.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes