Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center will open with full capacity in the summer of 2022 after two seasons dampened by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s pool located at 920 Linnerud Drive will be open June 11-Aug. 27.
Recreation Services Manager Chad Shelton expects attendance to increase as restrictions are lifted and visitors can enjoy unlimited time at the city pool.
“The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center will be back in full force in 2022 and we couldn’t be more excited with all that we have planned for the summer,” Shelton said.
The Sun Prairie Aquatic Center was closed during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and had shortened hours and capacity limits last year.
Face masks were also required when not in the pool, and social distancing, along with other Public Health Madison & Dane County and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, were followed last year.
Shelton said even though the mask mandate has ended and COVID-19 cases have dropped, the city will strive to keep visitors safe this year.
“We’ll be spending extra time cleaning high-touch areas,” Shelton said. “With this type of facility, cleanliness is always top of mind and this year will be no different.”
Visitors will see upgrades at the aquatic center, most notably the big pool slide that Shelton said is now “like new.” New starting blocks will also be installed in time for the opening day.
New summer events and programs at the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center include aqua cycling classes, Flick n’ Float movie nights and Little Splashers Pool Party. The pool is also available for rent to groups, summer camps and daycares. Shelton those rentals were put on hold last year.
There are no fee increases for the 2022 Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center season. Open swim is $4.75 (daytime) $3.75 (evening). Lap swim is $3.50. Children younger than the age of 18 months get free admission.
Shelton said the city is accepting applications for lifeguards and concession workers and hopes to have hiring done by May 1.
Last year the Tom & Rita Tubbs Splash Pad opened at Wetmore Park and was widely popular. Shelton said that city attraction doubled the aquatic fun for city residents and visitors.
“Both the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center and the Splash Pad were both heavily used; they both provide a very different experience but we did see crossover use,” Shelton said.
In 2021, the aquatic center attracted 16,100 open swimmers and 832 swim lesson participants.
Projected revenue for the 2022 Sun Prairie Aquatic Center is $191,200, and budgeted expenses are $355,303.